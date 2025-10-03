More young adults say they’re struggling with memory and focus

Between 2013 and 2023, the share of U.S. adults reporting “serious” difficulties with concentration, memory, or decision-making rose from 5.3% to 7.4%.

The biggest jump occurred in young adults (ages 18–39): their rate nearly doubled over that period.

Lower income, less education, and certain racial and regional groups saw especially strong increases.

Lately, more and more Americans are saying they struggle with "brain fog," and the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) highlighted a newly published study that tracks exactly that trend.

While we tend to think cognitive decline comes with age, in this study, younger adults (those under 40) showed the steepest increases. That raises questions: Is something influencing brain health broadly? Or are people just more aware and willing to report issues now?

“Challenges with memory and thinking have emerged as a leading health issue reported by U.S. adults,” study author Adam de Havenon, M.D., M.S., said in a news release.

“Our study shows that these difficulties may be becoming more widespread, especially among younger adults, and that social and structural factors likely play a key role.”

The study

The research is based on data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a long-running U.S. phone survey coordinated by state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here’s a breakdown of the methods:

The researchers looked at responses collected annually from 2013 through 2023, excluding 2020, because the COVID-19 pandemic likely disrupted survey routines.

In total, they analyzed more than 4.5 million responses over that period.

Respondents were asked: “Because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition, do you have serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions?” Those answering “yes” were flagged as having a self-reported cognitive disability.

To reduce confounding, the study excluded individuals who self-reported having depression, dementia, or other cognitive disabilities.

The researchers then tracked how the prevalence of “yes” responses shifted over time, and looked at how changes varied by age group, income, education level, race/ethnicity, and region.



It’s important to note: this is survey data, based on how people perceive their own problems. It does not involve brain imaging, clinical diagnosis, or objective measurements of cognitive function.

The results

Major Findings

Overall, the proportion of adults reporting serious trouble with thinking or memory climbed from 5.3% in 2013 to 7.4% in 2023.

Among 18–39 year olds, the rate nearly doubled — from about 5.1% to 9.7%.

For older adults (70+), the rate actually declined slightly over the same period.

People with household incomes under $35,000, and those with lower levels of education, consistently reported higher rates, and saw some of the biggest increases.

Racial and ethnic groups experienced varying rises. For example, rates among American Indian/Alaska Native and Hispanic adults tended to increase more sharply.

What We Can’t Conclude (Yet)

This study does not show cause and effect. The results can’t say why these rates increased.

Self-report surveys can be influenced by increasing awareness, shifting attitudes toward mental health, or even changes in how people interpret survey questions.

Because clinical testing or objective cognitive assessments were not done, we can’t tell whether these complaints reflect genuine brain changes, early signs of cognitive decline, or something else.

The exclusion of people who said they already have depression or dementia helps reduce overlap, but it may also remove people whose cognitive complaints are real but co-occur with mood conditions.



What You Can Do if You’re Worried About Brain Fog

If you’ve noticed more forgetfulness or trouble concentrating, it doesn’t necessarily mean something serious is wrong. Here are a few steps you can take:

Talk to your doctor – If memory or focus problems are interfering with daily life, a check-in with a health care professional is the best first step.

Prioritize sleep – Poor or irregular sleep is one of the most common drivers of brain fog.

Check your stress levels – High stress and anxiety can look a lot like memory trouble. Stress-management strategies (exercise, relaxation techniques, therapy) may help.

Stay physically active – Regular movement is linked to better brain health and sharper thinking.

Review medications and health conditions – Sometimes side effects or untreated conditions (like thyroid issues) contribute to cognitive complaints.

Keep your brain engaged – Reading, puzzles, learning new skills, and social interaction can all support mental sharpness.



The new study doesn’t prove why more people are reporting cognitive difficulties, but it’s a reminder that brain health deserves attention at every age.