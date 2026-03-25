Insulin costs could be capped at $35 nationwide

Lawmakers are proposing a nationwide $35 monthly cap on insulin for all Americans — not just seniors.

The plan builds on existing Medicare savings but would expand relief to privately insured and uninsured patients.

If passed, it could lower costs for millions who currently pay far more out of pocket.

For millions of Americans living with diabetes, insulin isn’t optional — it’s essential. But for years, the cost of that life-saving medication has been anything but manageable.

Now, a new bipartisan proposal in Congress aims to change that by capping insulin costs at $35 per month for all Americans.

The push builds on a major change already in place: thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare recipients now pay no more than $35 a month for insulin. But until now, that relief has largely excluded people with private insurance and those without coverage — leaving many still facing steep bills at the pharmacy counter.

Lawmakers from both parties are working to close that gap, arguing that no one should have to ration or skip a medication they need to survive.

What the new legislation would do

The proposed bill — often referred to as the Affordable Insulin Now Act — would extend the $35 monthly cap to everyone, including those with private insurance and even the uninsured.

Under the plan, insurance companies would be required to cover insulin at no more than $35 out of pocket per month. For people without insurance, the legislation would create a system to ensure they can still access insulin at that same capped price, with providers reimbursed for the difference.

The effort has gained bipartisan traction, with lawmakers arguing that insulin — a drug that’s been around for over 100 years — shouldn’t be financially out of reach.

And the stakes are high: about 7 million Americans rely on insulin, and high costs have historically forced some patients to ration doses, which can lead to serious health complications.

Recent reports suggest momentum is building again in Congress, with senators from both parties working toward a deal to make the $35 cap a nationwide standard.

“I’m proud to have expanded the bipartisan coalition of Senators who agree insulin should be affordable for everyone, including uninsured Americans,” Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) said in a news release.

“Our legislation also provides a pathway of funding to community health centers so they can continue reaching people who would benefit from insulin priced at $35 or less. No one should be forced to put their health or life in danger because they can’t afford insulin or don’t know where to get it.”

What it means for you

If passed, this legislation could bring immediate financial relief — especially for people who currently pay well above $35 a month. Research shows that a significant share of insulin users with private insurance already exceed that amount, meaning many households could see meaningful savings.

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is simple: help may be on the way, but it’s not here yet. Until a broader law is passed, costs can still vary widely depending on your insurance, location, and the type of insulin you use.

In the meantime, experts recommend checking with your insurance provider, asking about manufacturer discount programs, and comparing pharmacy prices — small steps that can sometimes lead to big savings.