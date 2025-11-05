The GLP-1 effect? U.S. obesity rate falls for the first time in years

The U.S. adult obesity rate dropped from 39.9% in 2022 to 37.0% in 2025 — representing an estimated 7.6 million fewer obese adults.

Use of GLP-1 injectable drugs for weight loss rose sharply from 5.8% in February 2024 to 12.4% in 2025, with women (15.2%) outpacing men (9.7%).

Sharpest obesity drops occurred among 40–49 year-olds (down 4.3 points to 43.3%) and 50–64 year-olds (down 5.0 points to 42.8%)—the same age groups with the highest GLP-1 use (16.2% and 17.0% respectively).

There’s a bit of encouraging news in the weight-health world.

According to a new report by Gallup, the share of U.S. adults classified as obese (BMI 30 or higher) slipped to about 37% in 2025, down from a peak of nearly 40% in 2022.

At the same time, more Americans are turning to GLP-1 injectable medications (think semaglutide/liraglutide) for weight-loss purposes than ever before.

The convergence of those two trends raises plenty of questions—and some cautious optimism.

Obesity on the decline

Gallup’s survey of roughly 16,946 U.S. adults conducted in the first three quarters of 2025 found the adult obesity rate at 37.0%, down from the 2022 high of 39.9%.

That drop represents about 7.6 million fewer Americans categorized as obese.

While still far above ideal, it’s a meaningful shift after years of little change. The decline was greater among women (down 3.5 points to 38.8%) than men (down 2.3 points to 35.2%).

The GLP-1 surge

Part of what might be driving the change: the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss injectables.

In February 2024, just 5.8% of adults reported using this class of drugs for weight loss—but by 2025, that number had climbed to 12.4%.

Among women, usage is at 15.2%, and among men 9.7%. These drugs (originally developed for type 2 diabetes) are increasingly being prescribed and used off-label for weight loss.

Public awareness of these types of drugs also increased from 80% to 89% during this same period.

Age groups and patterns

The decline in obesity wasn’t evenly distributed. The biggest drops showed up in the 40-49 and 50-64 age brackets: 40-49 fell 4.3 points to 43.3%, and 50-64 dropped 5.0 points to 42.8%.

These groups also reported the highest rates of GLP-1 use: 16.2% and 17.0% respectively.

In contrast, younger adults (30-39) and those 65 + showed little change in obesity rates, even though the older group (65+) is reporting higher usage of the drugs (11.1%) — yet without the same drop in obesity.

What it means for you

If you’re watching your weight — or wondering if this GLP-1 wave might apply to you — this data suggests that the medications are becoming part of the broader story of U.S. weight trends — but they’re not a magic bullet.

The decline in obesity is modest and concentrated, and crucially, the rate of diagnosed diabetes (13.8%) continues rising even as obesity drops, because diabetes is a lifetime diagnosis.

Ultimately, the takeaway for consumers: yes, GLP-1 treatments are growing fast and may be correlated with recent improvements in obesity, especially in middle-aged adults — but healthy habits, consistent medical guidance and realistic expectations remain key.