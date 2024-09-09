Missouri resident detected with first case of bird flu without animal exposure

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has reported that a resident in the state has been diagnosed with bird flu (H5N1), and the case marks the first where the patient has no history of prior animal exposure.

According to the report, the patient – who had underlying health conditions – was admitted to the hospital on August 22 after testing positive for influenza A. However, because the patient tested negative for seasonal influenza A subtypes, more testing was done, which led to the H5N1 diagnosis.

The patient made a full recovery and was discharged from the hospital, though health privacy laws limit any further information about the case.

It’s important to note that this was the first case of H5N1 detected in a human across the state of Missouri. Additionally, no dairy cattle have been affected by the virus in Missouri, though wild birds and commercial/backyard flocks have been afflicted by the flu this year.

Flu surveillance is paying off

Missouri health officials noted that this case was identified as part of its ongoing influenza surveillance program. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained that while the surveillance system has been successfully identifying seasonal strains of the flu, this is the first time it’s detected bird flu.

“Missouri’s flu surveillance system involves a collaborative partnership between clinical laboratories, Missouri health care providers, local public health agencies, and the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory,” the Missouri Health Department said in a statement.

“DHSS continues to closely monitor available data from influenza surveillance systems, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including no increase in emergency room visits for influenza and no increase in laboratory detection of human influenza in Missouri.”

Public health risk remains low

Despite this recent update, the CDC maintains that the public health risk for bird flu remains low. While the agency will continue to investigate this case, as the patient’s lack of animal exposure poses a concern, consumers shouldn’t be on high alert just yet.

“It is important to note that, while rare, there have been novel influenza A cases where an animal source cannot be identified,” the CDC explained. “The main concern in these situations is that no onward transmission is occurring. Findings from the ongoing investigation will inform whether guidance changes are needed.”