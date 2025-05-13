Wellness rebrand of energy drinks sparks health concerns

Alani Nu and other energy drinks are targeting young women with wellness-themed branding and influencer marketing.

Experts warn these drinks can pose serious health risks, especially for youth and fitness users.

Caffeine, taurine, and other additives may contribute to heart issues and other side effects.

The $22 billion energy drink market is undergoing a rebrand — and it’s wearing pastel. Alani Nu, recently acquired by Celsius for $1.8 billion, has led the charge by wrapping its high-caffeine products in hues of sorbet and surf, marketing them to young women via cheerleaders and fitness influencers.

But health experts are sounding alarms over these products, which contain up to 200mg of caffeine per can, plus stimulants like taurine and guarana. These ingredients, they warn, can cause rapid heartbeat, chest pain, and cardiovascular stress — especially dangerous for youth and those using them during exercise.

"Kids are showing up with tachycardia," said Dr. Mark Corkins, pediatric gastroenterologist at the University of Tennessee. "Some drink three or four of these a day."

Many of the newer breeds tout “better for you ingredients” and benefits, from biotin to lion’s mane mushrooms, said to boost memory, focus, and mental clarity.

While brands market added benefits like biotin or mushrooms to boost appeal, the risks may be downplayed. Experts emphasize that marketing doesn't change the chemical reality — or the need for clearer regulation and consumer awareness.

The problem is that the new wellness-themed marketing may be worsening consumer confusion over the risks of energy drinks. It's not unusual to find energy drinks loaded down with supercharged doses of caffeine that are particularly risky for children, teenagers, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and people with underlying heart conditions.

More surprising may be their potential dangers when working out, particularly since energy drinks are often promoted by fitness influencers and athletes. Researchers also worry the health risks may be compounded when combined with other common energy-drink ingredients.