Keep your brain busy now to stay sharper later, study suggests

Staying mentally active throughout life may delay Alzheimer’s symptoms by several years.

Researchers tracked nearly 2,000 older adults and their lifelong learning habits.

The findings show a strong link — but not proof — that mental activity protects brain health.

If you’ve ever been told to “keep your mind active,” new research suggests that advice may carry more weight than we thought.

A study highlighted by the American Academy of Neurology looked at how lifelong learning — things like reading, writing, and engaging in intellectually stimulating activities — relates to cognitive health later in life.

The findings suggest that people who regularly challenged their brains over the years developed Alzheimer’s disease later than those who didn’t. In fact, the difference was meaningful: those with the highest levels of mental engagement showed symptoms about five years later than those with the lowest levels.

“Our study looked at cognitive enrichment from childhood to later life, focusing on activities and resources that stimulate the mind,” study author Andrea Zammit, Ph.D., said in a news release. “Our findings suggest that cognitive health in later life is strongly influenced by lifelong exposure to intellectually stimulating environments.”

How the study worked

The research, published in the journal Neurology, followed 1,939 older adults who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Participants were around 80 years old on average.

Researchers asked participants to report how often they engaged in mentally stimulating activities at different stages of life — during childhood, midlife, and later years. These activities included things like reading books, writing, visiting libraries or museums, and even learning new languages.

Using those responses, the researchers created a cognitive enrichment score to estimate how mentally active each person had been over their lifetime. Participants were then followed for about eight years, during which researchers tracked who developed Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment.

What the researchers found

Over the course of the study, 551 participants developed Alzheimer’s disease and 719 developed mild cognitive impairment.

When researchers compared groups, they found that people with the highest levels of lifelong mental activity were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s — and when they did, it happened later. For example, about 21% of those with the highest cognitive engagement developed Alzheimer’s, compared to 34% of those with the lowest levels.

Still, the researchers are careful to point out that this study shows an association, not a direct cause-and-effect relationship. In other words, staying mentally active may help delay cognitive decline, but it doesn’t guarantee protection.

“Our findings are encouraging, suggesting that consistently engaging in a variety of mentally stimulating activities throughout life may make a difference in cognition,” said Dr. Zammit. “Public investments that expand access to enriching environments, like libraries and early education programs designed to spark a lifelong love of learning, may help reduce the incidence of dementia.”