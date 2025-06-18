How to stay safe for 4th of July

While 4th of July is a time for barbecues and parties, it can also increase the risk for accidents and injuries.

A recent survey found that unsafe fireworks displays and drunk driving are two of the biggest concerns for the upcoming holiday.

Planning ahead – and prioritizing safety – are the keys to a safe and fun holiday.

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there’s no better time to start preparing for barbecues, trips, and celebrations.

However, it’s also the perfect time to start thinking about your safety plans. Between traffic accidents, fireworks, and alcohol, there are plenty of opportunities for things to get out of hand.

Insurance Canopy recently conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans to learn more about their 4th of July plans, what they’re most worried about, and how they’re planning to ensure everyone is safe and sound during the upcoming holiday.

Additionally, Daniel Steadman, VP of Underwriting and Program Management, shared his best advice with ConsumerAffairs to help consumers have a tangible plan for safety.

What are the safety risks?

The survey findings highlighted some of the biggest safety risks that pop up around this time of year:

Nearly 60% of respondents said they’ve seen unsafe fireworks use during 4th of July

About 33% of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said they’ve been pressured into risky behavior

Nearly 70% of respondents said they’ve seen someone try to drive drunk on 4th of July

Under 30% of respondents said they trust other Americans to celebrate responsibly

“The biggest risk associated with the 4th of July is certainly fireworks and the related fire and burn hazards,” Steadman confirmed. “There is the obvious risk of families and neighbors having firework shows at home, but also even the large firework shows themselves can be dangerous.

“Along with fireworks, barbecues and alcohol go hand-in-hand with the 4th of July. Combining all of those activities together in one day? That elevates the bodily injury risk substantially.”

Staying safe for 4th of July

Despite the risks, Steadman says there are ways for consumers to celebrate the holiday safely.

“If lighting fireworks at home, make sure to have a fire extinguisher handy,” he said. “Only light fireworks in designated, safe areas – and remember that many neighborhoods and communities have strict rules on where and when fireworks can be lit.”

Some other tips:

Never use illegal fireworks.

Designate a sober driver.

Keep a first aid kit nearby in case of any injuries.

“Stick with people and activities you are familiar with,” Steadman said. “Don’t take unnecessary risks or get caught up in a crowd of unruly people. Be cognizant of children and others who may need extra looking after.

“The 4th of July is a time for celebration of America and freedom. By taking the necessary precautions and avoiding risky behavior, everyone can enjoy the day. Stay vigilant and be prepared for if things go south, and always make sure you are practicing safe behavior with both fireworks and alcohol."