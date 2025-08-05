Neighborhood disadvantages could be tied to dementia risk, study finds

Living in highly disadvantaged neighborhoods is linked to up to a 22% chance of developing Alzheimer’s—double the risk faced by those in advantaged areas.



Cognitive abilities in disadvantaged areas decline about 25% faster annually than in better-off neighborhoods.



Differences in dementia rates between Black and White participants disappear after considering neighborhood factors—suggesting community plays a key role.



A new study conducted by researchers from Rush University examined how neighborhood conditions relate to dementia risk.

By using the Social Vulnerability Index—which factors in income, education, employment, and disability—they explored whether where people live might influence their chances of developing Alzheimer’s. This study brings to light the often-overlooked role of community context in brain health.

“Our findings show that the community in which you live influences your risk of developing dementia,” study author Pankaja Desai, Ph.D., said in a news release.

“Most studies of risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease focus on the individual level, not the community level. Of course, intervening at the community level is challenging, but prioritizing disadvantaged communities may be an effective way to mobilize resources for older adults and provide avenues for reducing the risk of dementia for the overall community.”

The study

The study tracked 6,781 older adults (average age 72) living in four Chicago-area communities. Participants underwent cognitive and memory testing at the start and every three years, with follow-up lasting at least six years.

Among them, 2,534 were diagnosed with dementia. Two-thirds (66%) of the group were Black, and the rest were White.

Researchers mapped participants’ addresses to U.S. Census tracts and ranked these by neighborhood disadvantage—from least to most vulnerable. They then compared Alzheimer’s incidence and cognitive decline rates across these four groups.

Importantly, they adjusted outcomes for age, sex, education, and race to isolate the effect of neighborhood conditions.

The results

Overall, the researchers found that Alzheimer’s risk increases with disadvantage. Here’s a breakdown of the findings:

Least disadvantaged areas: 11% developed Alzheimer’s.

Next tier: 14%.

Second-most disadvantaged: 17%.

Most disadvantaged areas: 22%—double the risk of the lowest tier.



People in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods saw test scores decline around 25% faster each year compared to those in the least disadvantaged areas.

The study also found that race differences disappear when the environment is accounted for. Initially, Black participants appeared to have higher dementia rates. However, once neighborhood disadvantage was included, no significant racial gap remained—highlighting that community, not race alone, may underlie much of the observed disparity.

What this means for you

This study doesn’t prove that poorer neighborhoods cause dementia—but it does show a clear link between local conditions and brain health. Aging in a community with fewer resources may increase both the risk and speed of cognitive decline.

Understanding this connection can help shape public health efforts—like bringing more support to disadvantaged neighborhoods, boosting access to education and health care, and improving community resources—to protect the cognitive health of residents.

A note of caution: This research focused on older adults living in Chicago, so findings may not apply exactly the same way in other regions or rural areas.