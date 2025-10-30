Experts warn of rising tick-borne diseases, from Lyme to red-meat allergy

Warmer weather and longer tick seasons are fueling a surge in tick-related illnesses across the U.S.

Lyme disease remains the most common infection, but new threats like alpha-gal syndrome are spreading.

Public-health experts say prevention and prompt tick removal are key to staying safe.

Ticks are becoming more numerous — and more dangerous — across much of the United States as warmer winters and wetter weather allow them to survive longer and expand their range, according to infectious-disease and biology experts.

“We’re seeing more diverse species of ticks, more often,” said Timothy Driscoll, associate professor of biology at West Virginia University. “Tick ranges are expanding with changing climate, and milder winters mean more ticks survive through the season. Warmer, wetter conditions also let ticks stay active longer and thrive in greater numbers.”

Scientists say tick populations are increasing not only in traditional hot spots like the Northeast and Upper Midwest but also in regions where they were once rare, including parts of the South and Midwest. Flooding and changing wildlife patterns can also push tick-carrying animals closer to people’s homes.

Lyme disease still leads, but other infections are rising

Lyme disease, transmitted by the blacklegged (deer) tick, continues to be the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, with cases climbing sharply in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now estimates nearly half a million Americans may be diagnosed with Lyme each year — far more than previously reported.

“There’s no human vaccine yet, but several are in development,” Driscoll said, noting that his lab has been part of a federally funded effort to explore new vaccine targets.

Other tick-borne illnesses — including anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis — are also spreading, aided by the same environmental changes. “All the ticks that carry these diseases are present across much of the country, meaning residents face multiple potential risks,” Driscoll said.

Red-meat allergy linked to lone star tick bites

Beyond bacterial infections, doctors are seeing more cases of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) — a red-meat allergy triggered by bites from the lone star tick, which is expanding northward and westward.

“Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule found in most mammals but not humans,” said Matt Lokant, assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at WVU’s School of Medicine. “After a tick bite, alpha-gal can be introduced, and subsequent exposure to red meat can cause allergic symptoms — from hives and itching to life-threatening anaphylaxis.”

Symptoms typically appear two to six hours after eating red meat and may also follow consumption of dairy, gelatin, or other mammal-based products. There’s currently no cure for AGS, Lokant said, so management focuses on avoiding red meat and carefully reading ingredient and medication labels.

“Unlike Lyme disease, alpha-gal syndrome doesn’t have a characteristic rash,” Lokant added. “If there are any signs of a serious allergic reaction, seek emergency medical care immediately.”

Prevention is the best protection

Health experts say the best defense against tick-borne disease is prevention and early detection. Key steps include:

Wearing long sleeves and pants in wooded or grassy areas.

Using EPA-approved repellents containing DEET or picaridin.

Checking people and pets carefully after outdoor activities.

Removing attached ticks promptly with fine-tipped tweezers and monitoring for symptoms.

“Prevention is the first line of defense,” Driscoll said.

🔹 Tick safety checklist

Before you go outside

Apply insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, or permethrin (for clothing).

Wear light-colored clothing to spot ticks more easily.

Tuck pants into socks and shirts into waistbands when hiking or gardening.

After outdoor activity

Check your entire body — especially scalp, ears, knees, and waistband.

Examine pets and gear before bringing them indoors.

Shower soon after being outdoors to wash away unattached ticks.

If you find a tick