Hims & Hers withdraws from Wegovy, Ozempic market

Hims & Hers is stopping its sales of an alternative to blockbuster weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. That follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's declaration that the shortage of semaglutide is over.

Semaglutide is the primary ingredient in both Wegovy and Ozempic. The version Hims & Hers was selling was a compounded version -- meaning it was not mass produced like regular prescription medications but was prepared individually for each patient.

Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved but are still regulated by state pharmacy boards and the FDA under specific guidelines. They must be prepared in licensed pharmacies using high-quality ingredients. However, since they are made on a small scale, their safety and effectiveness can vary more than standard medications.

Ozempic is approved to treat diabetes; Novo’s sister drug Wegovy contains the same active ingredient but is approved specifically for obesity.

Both Wegovy and Ozempic are made by Novo Nordisk, whose stock price jumped following the FDA's action and the Hims & Hers move. Novo Nordisk rival Eli Lilly today cut the price of Zepbound, another popular weight-loss drug.

Hims & Hers was among the more aggressive of the companies selling compounded versions of semaglutide, even producing a Super Bowl to boost sales. Compounders have 90 days to stop selling unapproved drugs.

Zepbound price cuts

Eli Lilly is responding to the FDA's decision by cutting the prices of its weight-loss drug, Zepbound (tirzepatide). For many consumers, their insurance denies them coverage for weight loss drugs. Now, for those who have to pay out-of-pocket, the drug company is cutting the price of its 7.5 mg and 10 mg single-dose vials.

In August 2024, Eli Lilly launched its self-pay pharmacy LillyDirect. The goal was to increase access to Zepbound by offering consumers the opportunity to purchase the drug directly from the manufacturer rather than turning to sketchy websites or illegal online pharmacies.

"Lilly is committed to working with all parties to solve this problem, and in the meantime, we'll continue to implement new options that improve the affordability and availability of our safe, approved and studied Zepbound for patients who are being asked to pay out-of-pocket."

Lilly has claimed that tests show Zepbound is 47% more effective than the semaglutide-based drugs.

The most common side effects for both Zepbound and Wegovy are reportedly gastrointestinal issues that are generally mild to moderate in severity.

