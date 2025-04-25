Sugar substitute erythritol may be detrimental to heart, brain health, study finds

Key takeaways:

Health risks: Findings from a new study found that a popular low-calorie sugar substitute can increase the risk of brain and heart health.

Changes on a cellular level: The researchers found that erythritol affects the body on a cellular level, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, and blood circulation.

Consumer warnings: Experts say consumers should think carefully about their erythritol intake.

A new study presented at the American Physiology Summit explored some of the health risks associated with the popular sugar substitute erythritol.

Researchers found that the low-calorie sweetener can affect consumers’ brain and heart health, raising questions about how beneficial it actually is.

“In general, people should be conscious of the amount of erythritol they are consuming on a daily basis,” researcher Auburn Berry said in a news release.

🛒 Common Products That May Contain Erythritol

“Keto” or “low-carb” snacks

Sugar-free chocolates and candies

Protein bars and shakes

Sugar-free ice cream

Sugar-free gum and mints

Powdered drink mixes or flavored waters

Sweetener packets and baking blends

⚠️ Labeling Tricks to Watch For

"No Sugar Added" doesn’t mean no sweeteners — erythritol may be used in place of sugar.

“Natural sweetener” blends often contain erythritol as the base, even if stevia or monk fruit are highlighted on the package.

Some products market it as “zero calorie” or “doesn’t impact blood sugar”, but you still might want to track how much you're consuming daily.

Testing brain health

To better understand the health risks associated with erythritol, the researchers conducted an experiment on blood vessels in the brain.

They did various trials, testing different amounts of the low-calorie sweetener, to determine how it affects various bodily processes.

Ultimately, the researchers learned that consuming the amount of erythritol found in one serving of a drink was associated with health concerns. Here’s what the team observed:

Exposure to erythritol causes cells in the brain to produce less nitric oxide – a compound that has big impacts on heart health. This increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, and can also have a negative impact on circulation.

One serving of erythritol also increased the risk of oxidative stress. Over time, this causes cellular damage, which can increase the risk of other health concerns.

Consumers can find erythritol in a variety of popular snacks and drinks. Everything from protein bars, energy drinks, drinks labeled as “sugar-free,” and more.

“While erythritol is widely used in sugar-free products marketed as healthier alternatives, more research is needed to fully understand its impact on vascular health,” Berry said.