Real Water bottler hit with $5.2 billion award for selling adulterated water

A Las Vegas company that sold "Real Water" bottled water has been ordered to pay more than $5 billion because its water caused serious liver damage.

A Nevada jury was told that tests found Real Water contained hydrazine, a chemical used in rocket fuel that may have been introduced during treatment before bottling.

This isn't the first time the company has been in trouble. They've had to pay billions in other lawsuits as well, but the company is now in bankruptcy and may not have to hand over the money.

The company says they didn't know the chemical was in the water and said it must have been introduced during processing.

Supposedly extra healthy

The water was sold in fancy blue bottles and was supposed to be extra healthy. It was sold in many stores across the Southwest before it was taken off the shelves in 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District, investigated a number of reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada associated with Real Water brand alkaline water. The company agreed to cease operations after the investigation.

The FDA is warning that it is crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve “Real Water” alkaline water. FDA also advises that this water not be served to pets.

Although production has been stopped, there may still be some of the Real Water stored or circulating and the FDA said consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers should not drink, cook with, sell, or serve “Real Water” alkaline water. Further, FDA advises that this water not be served to pets.

What is alkaline water?

Real Water was one of several brands of alkaline water sold as health products. It's water with a higher pH level than regular tap water. The pH scale measures how acidic or alkaline something is, with 7 being neutral. Alkaline water typically has a pH of 8 or 9.

Some people believe that alkaline water has various health benefits, such as:

Neutralizing acid in the body: Proponents claim that it can help balance your body's pH levels.

Improving bone health: Some studies suggest it might help slow bone loss.

Boosting hydration: It's claimed to hydrate you better than regular water.

Reducing acid reflux: Some people find it helpful for reducing symptoms of acid reflux.

However, there's limited scientific evidence to support these claims.

Here's what health experts say:

Your body regulates its own pH: Your body has natural mechanisms to maintain a stable pH level, regardless of what you eat or drink.

More research is needed: While some studies show potential benefits, more research is needed to confirm these effects.

Potential risks: Drinking too much alkaline water can disrupt your body's natural pH balance and may cause digestive issues.

Focus on staying hydrated by drinking plenty of regular water, eating a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

What is hydrazine?