Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise in Florida after back-to-back hurricanes

With Hurricanes Helene and Milton hitting Florida in quick succession, health experts are warning consumers about the potential for getting infected by flesh-eating bacteria from the flood waters.

Florida’s Department of Health has found that cases of flesh-eating bacteria, or Vibrio vulnificus, have nearly doubled since the hurricanes, and cases are on the rise.

Data from the Florida Department of Health has shown that counties that were hit hardest by the storms are the ones that are experiencing more cases of Vibrio vulnificus. Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties had the highest increases due to the storms.

So far this year, there have been 76 cases of Vibrio vulnificus across the state of Florida. Of those, 38 were identified following the hurricanes.

“Vibrio bacteria, commonly found in warm coastal waters, can cause illness when ingested or when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water,” Florida’s Health Department said in a statement. “After heavy rainfall and flooding, the concentration of these bacteria may rise, particularly in brackish and saltwater environments.”

How is Vibrio vulnificus contracted?

While not spread from one infected person to another, there are a few ways consumers can contract Vibrio vulnificus:

Wading in flood waters or standing waters after a storm

Having an open wound, cut, or scratch in contaminated water

Eating contaminated, raw, or undercooked oysters or shellfish

Consumers with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of infection, as do those taking medications that can weaken the immune system or those with chronic liver conditions.

Some of the symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus include: skin lesions, fever, chills, and lowered blood pressure. Experts at the Florida Health Department encourage consumers with any of these symptoms who have come into contact with flood waters to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Avoiding infection

As residents continue to rebuild and restore their communities following the storms, trying to stay safe and healthy is also of the utmost importance. The Florida Health Department has offered a few tips on how consumers can prevent infection from Vibrio vulnificus:

Avoid any contact with standing water, flood water, or brackish water following a storm, if possible.

Completely cover any open cuts or scratches before coming into contact with potentially contaminated waters. This can include waterproof bandages and protective gear.

Thoroughly clean and disinfect any wounds after interactions with contaminated water.

Seek medical care in the event any related symptoms start to develop – especially after being in contact with contaminated waters.

Learn more about the risks and safety precautions of Vibrio vulnificus in this video from the Florida Health Department: