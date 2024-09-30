Diabetics are more likely to delay dental care, study says

Diabetics are more likely to delay going to the dentist, a first-of-its-kind study says.

Around 18% of Americans with diabetes hold out on getting dental care because of costs, compared to around 16% for all people in the country, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in The Journal of the American Dental Association in September.

"Lack of medical insurance and fair or poor self-rated health status were the highest predictors of delayed oral health care among those with diabetes," the study said.

The findings highlight the link between diabetes and dental health.

For instance, gum disease can take longer to heal for people with diabetes and be harder to manage, the CDC said.

The CDC said that health care providers can work with diabetics to connect them with dental care and explain its importance given the link to diabetes.

"Integrating medical and dental care can also help expand access to care," the CDC said.

How to improve dental care for diabetics

The study recommended that, for uninsured adults, there should be policies to improve access to dental care and programs to raise awareness about the importance of dental care for diabetics.

"Addressing the medical and psychosocial aspects of diabetes in affected patients could affect positively their overall sense of well-being and self-rated health status, potentially encouraging greater use of oral health care services," the study said.