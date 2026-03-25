EWG's 2026 Shopper's Guide finds most produce comes with a helping of pesticides

The Environmental Working Group’s 2026 Shopper’s Guide found pesticide residues on 75% of conventionally grown produce tested.

PFAS-linked pesticides, including the fungicide fludioxonil, were among the most commonly detected chemicals.

Leafy greens, strawberries, and grapes ranked among the most contaminated items, while avocados, sweet corn, and pineapple were among the least.

Some healthy, fresh produce might not be so healthy if it was grown using pesticides. At least, that’s the position of the Environmental Working Group (EWG), which has released its 2026 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

The annual report highlights widespread pesticide contamination on commonly consumed fruits and vegetables and raises new concerns about the presence of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in the food supply.

Analyzing the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the nonprofit found that roughly three-quarters of conventionally grown produce samples contained pesticide residues. The most frequently detected chemical was fludioxonil, a fungicide classified as a PFAS compound and linked to potential health risks. Overall, three of the 10 most commonly detected pesticides met the international definition of PFAS.

“Consumers have a right to know what’s on their food,” said EWG science analyst Varun Subramaniam. “This year’s findings underscore the presence of PFAS pesticides in the food supply.”

Clean Fifteen vs. Dirty Dozen

EWG’s annual guide ranks produce based on pesticide contamination levels, dividing items into its “Clean Fifteen” and “Dirty Dozen” lists.

The Clean Fifteen — produce with the lowest pesticide levels — was topped this year by pineapple, sweet corn, and avocados, followed by papaya and onions. Other items on the list include frozen sweet peas, asparagus, cabbage, cauliflower, watermelon, mangoes, bananas, carrots, mushrooms, and kiwi.

Nearly 60% of samples from these foods had no detectable pesticide residues, and only 16% contained residues from two or more pesticides.

In contrast, the Dirty Dozen — the most contaminated produce — was led by spinach, kale, collard and mustard greens. Strawberries, grapes, and nectarines also ranked high, along with blackberries and potatoes.

203 different chemicals

EWG found that 96% of Dirty Dozen samples contained pesticides, with a total of 203 different chemicals detected. PFAS pesticides appeared on 63% of those samples, and most items carried an average of four or more pesticides each.

Blackberries, a relatively new addition to the testing, averaged more than four pesticides per sample. Meanwhile, 90% of potatoes tested contained chlorpropham, a sprout inhibitor banned in the European Union.

Rising concerns over PFAS

The report highlights growing concern about PFAS pesticides, which are highly persistent in the environment. Residues of fludioxonil were found in 14% of all produce samples and in nearly 90% of peaches and plums. Two other PFAS pesticides — fluopyram and bifenthrin — were also among the most frequently detected.

Researchers are increasingly detecting ultra-short-chain PFAS compounds, such as trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), in water, soil, and crops. Early studies suggest these chemicals may accumulate in plants and pose potential reproductive and developmental risks, though significant data gaps remain.

The EWG also noted that regulators typically evaluate pesticides individually, even though consumers are exposed to multiple chemicals simultaneously. Animal studies indicate combined exposures may be more harmful than single substances alone.

The EWG recommends buying organic versions of Dirty Dozen items when possible, choosing conventional options from the Clean Fifteen, considering frozen produce as a lower-cost alternative, and washing all fruits and vegetables thoroughly.