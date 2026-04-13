Forever chemicals may be speeding up aging — Especially for some men

Certain “forever chemicals” were linked to faster biological aging in adults, especially men ages 50–64.

Researchers analyzed blood samples and DNA markers to estimate how quickly the body is aging.

The findings show a connection — not proof — that PFAS exposure may influence aging at the cellular level.

“Forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are widely used in everyday products because they resist heat, water, and stains. The catch? They don’t break down easily and can build up in the body over time.

A new study published in Frontiers in Aging takes a closer look at how some of these chemicals might be linked to biological aging — essentially, how fast your body is aging on a cellular level, which doesn’t always match your actual age.

"Here we show that specific forever chemicals, namely perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorooctanesulfonamide (PFOSA), appear to accelerate biological aging, with middle-aged men being the most vulnerable group,” researcher Dr. Xiangwei Li said in a news release.

“These findings suggest that some newer PFAS alternatives are not necessarily low-risk replacements and warrant serious attention regarding their environmental impact."

How the study was conducted

To understand the connection, researchers analyzed data from a group of older U.S. adults. They looked at blood samples collected through a national health survey and measured levels of various PFAS chemicals.

From there, they used what are known as “epigenetic clocks” — tools that examine DNA methylation patterns — to estimate each person’s biological age. These clocks are designed to capture how well the body is functioning at a molecular level, offering a more nuanced picture than just counting birthdays.

The team then applied statistical models to see whether higher levels of PFAS in the blood were associated with signs of accelerated aging. Importantly, they accounted for other factors that could influence health, including lifestyle and inflammation, to better isolate the relationship between PFAS exposure and aging markers.

What the researchers found

The results pointed to a notable pattern: higher concentrations of PFNA and PFOSA were linked to faster biological aging — but primarily in men between the ages of 50 and 64.

In this group, these chemicals were strong predictors of accelerated “epigenetic aging,” meaning their cells appeared biologically older than expected. Interestingly, the same association wasn’t observed in women, even though PFAS levels were similar across groups.

The study also found that different chemicals may affect the body in different ways. For example, PFNA was more consistently tied to aging markers linked to mortality, while other PFAS were associated with changes in metabolism-related aging signals.

It’s important to note that the findings show a correlation — not direct cause and effect. Still, the results highlight a potential link between environmental exposures and how the body ages, especially during midlife when biological systems may already be shifting.