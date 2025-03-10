Is red wine really healthier than white?

A new study from Brown University’s School of Public Health has found no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine, challenging the belief that red wine is a healthier choice due to its antioxidant content.

The research analyzed 42 observational studies involving nearly 96,000 participants. While no overall increase in cancer risk was found from drinking any type of wine, the study did identify one major difference — white wine consumption was linked to a higher risk of skin cancer.

“In an effort to better understand the potential impact of wine consumption on cancer risk, we conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis to assess whether red wine is truly a healthier choice than white wine,” said Eunyoung Cho, co-lead author of the study and associate professor of epidemiology and of dermatology at Brown.

“Our analysis included as many published epidemiological studies as possible that separately explored the relationship between red and white wine consumption and cancer risk.”

No clear benefit for red wine

For years, red wine has been associated with potential health benefits, mainly due to its high resveratrol content—an antioxidant believed to have anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties. However, the study found no scientific evidence to support the idea that red wine offers any protective effect against cancer.

“Our results revealed no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine overall,” Cho said. “However, we did observe a distinction when it came to skin cancer risk.”

White Wine linked to skin cancer risk

The most surprising finding was that white wine consumption was associated with a 22% increased risk of skin cancer. The reasons for this are still unclear.

One theory is that high alcohol consumption correlates with risky behaviors, such as indoor tanning and infrequent sunscreen use. However, it is uncertain why white wine, in particular, may contribute to higher skin cancer risk.

Additionally, the study found that women who drank white wine had an increased overall cancer risk compared to those who drank red wine or abstained from alcohol. This discovery raises questions about potential biological or hormonal interactions that warrant further investigation.

The alcohol cancer link

The problem with saying that any kind of alcohol is "healthier" than any other is that alcohol is a known carcinogen. It metabolizes into harmful compounds that can damage DNA and proteins, leading to an increased risk of cancer.

According to global health data, excessive alcohol consumption was linked to more than 740,000 cancer cases worldwide in 2020, accounting for 4.1% of all cases.

That being said, other large studies show that consumption of wine, coffee, grapes and other produce rich in polyphenol compounds can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, includiing cardiovascular disease, by 23%.

Implications and next steps

This study is the first comprehensive meta-analysis comparing red and white wine’s cancer risks, directly challenging the perception that red wine is a healthier alcoholic option.

Researchers emphasize the need for further studies, particularly to explore why white wine may contribute to increased skin cancer risk, and why women appear to be more vulnerable to its effects.

While the study does not suggest banning wine altogether, it reinforces the importance of moderation and awareness of alcohol’s potential health risks.

The complete study is available here.

