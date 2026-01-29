Red Cross issues urgent appeal for blood donations

Blood drives were canceled and donors stayed home as the winter storm swept across large parts of the country last weekend.

The American Red Cross says its blood supply has dropped to critically low levels as a result.

Officials are urging eligible donors to roll up their sleeves in the coming days to help avert potential shortages at hospitals.

The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood donations after last weekend’s powerful winter storm forced the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives and sharply reduced donor turnout across several regions.

According to the organization, severe weather conditions—including heavy snow, icy roads, and widespread power outages—made it unsafe or impossible for many donors to reach scheduled appointments. In some areas, entire blood drives were called off, cutting off a vital source of supply for hospitals that rely on daily donations to treat patients.

"This time of year is always challenging for blood collection — but right now, the perfect storm of a long holiday season, record flu activity and winter weather are all impeding donation efforts," said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, executive medical director for the Red Cross. "Every person's blood donation can help save lives — plus you help ease the tremendous burden on our doctors and nurses, allowing them to focus on caring for patients."

The Red Cross says the impact is being felt nationwide, with certain blood types—particularly O-negative and O-positive—now in especially short supply. These types are frequently used in trauma situations and emergency surgeries, making consistent availability critical.

Low inventories are typical

Hospitals typically operate with a narrow margin when it comes to blood inventory, and even a brief disruption can strain the system. The Red Cross warns that if donations do not rebound soon, some medical centers may be forced to postpone non-emergency procedures.

To address the shortage, the organization has reopened donation sites as weather conditions improve and is extending hours at some locations. Additional safety measures are also in place to ensure donors can give blood comfortably and securely.

Officials are encouraging anyone who is healthy and eligible to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Donors can find nearby blood drives and make appointments through the Red Cross website or mobile app.