Golfer's jitters call attention to risks of creatine overuse

Athletes and would-be athletes have been throwing down the supplement creatine lately, believing it can help muscle recovery after exercise and produce bursts of power for short periods during strenuous sports.

But as golfer Ben Griffin will tell you, it's not something to be taken lightly. Griffin says he got "the shakes" at the BMW Championship last Sunday after swallowing a "large rock" of creatine.

Griffin, ranked number 17 worldwide said he "started getting super shaky" after he gulped down a big ball of the stuff. He said he normally takes about 15 mg daily. As the shakiness persisted, Griffin said he slowed down, drank some water and soon felt better. He went on to finish 12th.

But everyone's not that lucky. We asked an internist in golf-crazy Palm Springs, California, what she advises patients about creatine and other supplements.

"I tell them I have two patients, older gentlemen, who are now on dialysis because they killed their kidneys with too much creatine," she said. "Younger people might get by with loading up with supplements but older people and anyone with kidney disease, even if it's mild, should stay away from creatine and any other supplement they haven't discussed with their doctor."

Younger uses can be at risk too

It's not just older users who need to be careful with creatine and other supplements. A recent Canadian survey found that nearly two-thirds of participants experienced at least one symptom while using muscle-building supplements, with common symptoms including fatigue, digestive issues, and cardiovascular problems. Despite these symptoms, 87.8% of those affected did not seek medical attention.

“While we did not specifically assess whether use of muscle-building supplements caused the symptoms experienced by users, it is clear that their physical health symptoms that may be relevant for young people to be aware of prior to using muscle-building supplements, and healthcare professionals should be alerted to these concerning findings,” said Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, the lead author on the study.

Ganson said many younger users are taking their cue from social media, which do not restrict information about supplements. He said stronger regulations on the sale and advertisement of muscle-building supplements are needed, particularly on social media platforms.

Generally considered safe but ...

Creatine is generally considered safe for most healthy adults when taken at recommended doses, but like any supplement, it can have potential side effects and risks. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Common, mild side effects

Water retention and weight gain: Creatine draws water into your muscles, which can cause rapid weight gain of 1–3 kg in the first weeks.

Bloating: Some people experience stomach discomfort, especially if taking large doses at once.

Digestive issues: High doses may cause nausea, diarrhea, or cramps.

Muscle cramps: Although debated, some users report increased cramping.

Potentially more serious effects

Kidney stress: Creatine is processed by the kidneys. While studies show it’s safe for healthy individuals, those with pre-existing kidney disease or reduced kidney function may be at risk of worsening problems.

Dehydration and electrolyte imbalance: Because creatine pulls water into muscle tissue, there’s a risk (especially if exercising intensely in hot conditions) of dehydration if fluid intake isn’t increased.

Electrolyte shifts: Rarely, changes in sodium/potassium balance can occur, potentially increasing risk of irregular heartbeat in sensitive individuals.

Long-term safety

Most studies (up to 5 years) show no harmful effects on kidney or liver function in healthy adults.

Less is known about very long-term use (10+ years), particularly in those with underlying health conditions.

Data in adolescents, elderly, or people with chronic diseases is more limited.

Who should be cautious

People with kidney disease, liver disease, or high blood pressure.

Those taking medications that affect the kidneys (NSAIDs, diuretics, ACE inhibitors).

Pregnant or breastfeeding women (not enough safety data).

✅ Tips to Reduce Risk: