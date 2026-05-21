Living near gas stations may raise childhood cancer risk, new study finds

A new Canadian study found higher rates of childhood leukemia among children living close to gas stations.

Researchers focused on exposure to benzene, a known carcinogen found in gasoline fumes.

The study suggests vapor-control systems and buffer zones could help reduce potential risks.

A new study is raising fresh questions about how living near gas stations may affect children’s health.

Researchers from Canada found that children born close to gas stations appeared to face a higher risk of developing leukemia, with the risk increasing the closer they lived to fuel pumps. The findings add to growing concerns about long-term exposure to air pollutants tied to gasoline and vehicle emissions.

“Research suggests that only 5 to 10% of childhood cancers are attributable solely to genetics, while the rest are due to other factors, particularly environmental ones,” researcher Stéphane Buteau said in a news release.

The study

The study, published in the journal Environmental Pollution, followed more than 824,000 children born in Quebec, Canada.

Researchers looked at where children lived at birth and compared that information with later childhood cancer diagnoses. They specifically examined whether there were gas stations within 250 meters — about 820 feet — of a child’s home.

The researchers focused on gas stations because gasoline releases benzene, a chemical already linked to leukemia and other health concerns in adults. Benzene can enter the air during fuel storage, refueling, and fuel deliveries by tanker trucks.

“In the absence of residential history, postal codes at birth were used to estimate exposure during the prenatal and early-life periods—times of heightened susceptibility to environmental hazards,” said Buteau,.

What the study found

According to the study, children living within 250 meters of a gas station had a higher risk of childhood leukemia, and the risk appeared highest for those living within 100 meters, or roughly 328 feet.

The study also found an interesting difference in Montreal, where local rules require vapor recovery systems at gas stations to reduce emissions during fueling. In that city, the connection between nearby gas stations and cancer risk appeared weaker, suggesting pollution-control measures may help lower exposure levels.

Researchers cautioned that the study does have limitations. For example, they used postal codes at birth rather than tracking where families lived over time. The findings also do not prove that gas stations directly cause cancer. Instead, the study identifies an association that researchers say deserves further investigation.

What these findings mean for consumers

For consumers, the study highlights how environmental factors may play a role in health risks, particularly for children.

Researchers suggested that cities could consider creating buffer zones between gas stations and places where children spend time, such as homes, schools, and daycares. They also pointed to vapor recovery systems as a relatively simple way to reduce emissions.

“Such measures are simple and not costly to implement, and they would deliver major health benefits and help reduce inequalities in exposure levels,” Buteau said.