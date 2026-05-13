Study finds drinking 2–3 cups of coffee a day may help lower dementia risk

A new long-term study found that drinking two to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily was linked to a lower risk of dementia.

Researchers say caffeine and antioxidants in coffee may help protect brain health as people age.

Experts say moderate coffee intake may help brain health, but not to neglect the most important factors which include exercise, sleep, and a healthy diet.

Coffee lovers just got another reason to pour themselves a second cup every morning.

A new study from researchers affiliated with Harvard University, Mass General Brigham, and the Broad Institute found that drinking two to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day was linked to a lower risk of dementia and slower cognitive decline.

The study, published in JAMA, followed more than 130,000 people for up to 43 years, making it one of the larger long-term studies to examine the connection between caffeine and brain health.

Researchers found that participants with the highest intake of caffeinated coffee had an 18% lower risk of developing dementia compared to people who drank little or no caffeinated coffee.

Tea drinkers also saw similar cognitive benefits.

Interestingly, decaf coffee doesn’t do anything to help with your brain health. It’s the caffeine itself that may actually play an important role.

The 'sweet spot' appears to be moderate coffee intake

The strongest benefits appeared among people who drank:

Two to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily

Or one to two cups of tea daily

Researchers emphasized that more is not necessarily better, but they also did not find evidence that heavy caffeine intake harmed cognitive health in the study.

That’s important because many people still worry that coffee may negatively impact long-term health.

Why researchers think coffee may help

Coffee and tea contain compounds called polyphenols, along with caffeine. Researchers believe that both of these may help:

Reduce inflammation

Lower cellular damage

Protect brain function as people age

Scientists say these compounds may help slow some of the biological processes associated with cognitive decline and dementia.

Still, researchers cautioned that coffee is not a magic bullet. The study’s lead authors stressed that the protective effect was relatively modest and should be viewed as one piece of a much larger brain-health puzzle.

What this means for everyday coffee drinkers

For most healthy adults, moderate coffee consumption is already considered safe by medical experts.

This new research suggests your daily coffee habit may potentially offer some long-term cognitive benefits in addition to the energy boost many people already rely on.

That said, experts still recommend focusing on the bigger lifestyle factors that are strongly tied to brain health, including:

Regular exercise

Good sleep

Blood pressure control

Healthy diet

Social interaction

Managing diabetes and cholesterol

Smart coffee habits to keep in mind

If you want the potential benefits without turning your coffee into a dessert, experts recommend:

Going lighter on sugar-heavy creamers

Watching oversized café drinks packed with calories

Avoiding too much caffeine late in the day as it could affect your sleep

Staying hydrated

Many specialty coffee drinks can contain 400–800 calories and have huge amounts of sugar, which can offset the overall health benefits.

The bottom line

The study adds to the growing evidence that moderate caffeinated coffee consumption may support long-term brain health.

And while researchers say coffee alone will not prevent dementia, two to three daily cups may eventually become part of a broader conversation around healthy aging.