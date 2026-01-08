Lost weight returns after GLP-1 injections stop, study finds

Researchers found weight returns far faster after stopping GLP-1 drugs than after diet or exercise programmes

On average, patients regained weight at a rate of nearly half a kilogram per month

Health experts say the findings underscore obesity as a chronic condition, not a short-term problem

Nothing lasts forever, including the pounds shed in a GLP-1 program. A major study published this week finds that people who stop taking weight-loss injections regain all the weight they originally lost in less than two years — and at a significantly faster pace than those using other weight-loss methods.

The drugs were initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes and they work by mimicking the glucagon-like peptide-1 hormone, which helps regulate appetite and increase feelings of fullness.

Study tracks weight regain after stopping medication

The new study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford and published in The BMJ, reviewed 37 existing clinical trials involving 9,341 participants who had taken weight-loss medications. Across the studies, the average duration of treatment was 39 weeks, followed by an average follow-up period of 32 weeks after participants stopped taking the drugs.

Researchers found that people who discontinued weight-loss medication regained weight at an average rate of 0.4 kilograms per month. At that pace, participants returned to their original weight within about 1.7 years after stopping treatment.

Weight returns faster than with diet or exercise plans

On average, participants lost 18 pounds while taking the medication but regained 10 pounds within the first year after stopping.

The rate of weight regain was nearly four times faster than that seen in behavioral weight-loss programs, such as structured diet or physical activity plans, regardless of how much weight people initially lost.

Dr. Sam West, at the University of Oxford, said the findings should not be interpreted as a failure of the medications themselves.

“These medicines are transforming obesity treatment and can achieve important weight loss,” West said. “However, our research shows that people tend to regain weight rapidly after stopping — faster than we see with behavioral programs.”

Obesity described as a chronic, relapsing condition

West said the rapid rebound reflects the underlying nature of obesity rather than a flaw in the drugs.

“This isn’t a failing of the medicines — it reflects the nature of obesity as a chronic, relapsing condition,” he said. “It sounds a cautionary note for short-term use without a more comprehensive approach to long-term weight management.”

The study also found that improvements in cardio-metabolic health markers, such as blood pressure and cholesterol, faded after treatment ended. Those benefits returned to baseline levels within about 1.4 years of stopping the medication.

Previous research had suggested people typically regain lost weight within a year of stopping weight-loss drugs, but this is the first analysis to calculate the rate of regain and estimate how long it takes for weight and metabolic health to fully reverse.

Experts stress drugs are not a quick fix

Dr Faye Riley, research communications lead at Diabetes UK, said the findings reinforce the need for long-term support.

“Weight-loss drugs can be effective tools for managing weight and reducing type 2 diabetes risk — but this research reinforces that they are not a quick fix,” Riley said. “They need to be prescribed appropriately, with tailored wraparound support, to help people maintain weight loss when they stop taking the medication.”