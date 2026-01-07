RFK Jr. resets dietary guidelines with focus on “real food,” including meat

Federal health officials today released new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, calling them the biggest shift in nutrition policy in decades.

The new guidance emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods while sharply limiting ultra-processed products, added sugars, and refined carbohydrates.

Officials framed the update as a response to rising rates of obesity, chronic disease, and diet-related health costs in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, outlining a sweeping overhaul of federal nutrition advice that places “real food” at the center of health policy.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said the updated Guidelines are designed to address what they described as a national health emergency driven largely by diet-related chronic disease.

Officials cite chronic disease and obesity as drivers of the overhaul

Federal officials pointed to health statistics to justify the reset. Nearly 90% of U.S. health care spending now goes toward treating chronic disease, much of it linked to diet and lifestyle, according to the agencies.

More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, and nearly one in three adolescents has prediabetes. Diet-related conditions have also begun to affect military readiness, with many young Americans disqualified from service due to health issues tied to obesity and metabolic disease.

“These Guidelines return us to the basics,” Kennedy said in a statement. “American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods … and dramatically reduce highly processed foods.”

New guidance emphasizes protein, whole foods, and fewer additives

The 2025–2030 Guidelines move away from complex dietary targets and instead promote simple, flexible advice grounded in what officials called modern nutrition science.

Key recommendations include prioritizing protein at every meal, consuming full-fat dairy without added sugars, eating vegetables and fruits throughout the day in whole forms, and incorporating healthy fats from foods such as meat, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados.

The guidelines also encourage Americans to focus on whole grains while sharply reducing refined carbohydrates, limit ultra-processed foods and artificial additives, drink water and unsweetened beverages, and moderate alcohol consumption.

Portion size guidance is individualized based on age, sex, body size, and activity level, rather than one-size-fits-all calorie targets.

Administration frames changes as a return to common sense nutrition

Rollins said the new edition represents a shift away from pharmaceutical-centered health approaches and back toward food as the foundation of wellness.

“Thanks to the bold leadership of President Trump, this edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans will reset federal nutrition policy, putting our families and children first,” Rollins said. She added that the changes align federal guidance with American farmers and ranchers who produce protein, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Officials also said the update restores scientific integrity and accountability to federal health guidance, reestablishing the food pyramid as an educational tool focused on nourishment rather than restriction.

Tailored guidance expands recommendations for specific populations

In addition to general dietary advice, the Guidelines include tailored recommendations for infants and children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, older adults, people with chronic disease, and vegetarians and vegans.

Federal officials said the goal is to ensure nutritional adequacy across every stage of life while maintaining flexibility for cultural, economic, and personal preferences.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years and are used to shape federal nutrition programs, school meals, military food standards, and public health messaging nationwide.

A fact sheet accompanying the release describes the update as a comprehensive reset of U.S. nutrition policy, with an explicit emphasis on whole foods and reduced reliance on ultra-processed products.