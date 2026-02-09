The FDA is redefining ‘no artificial colors’ on packaged foods

“No artificial colors” can now be used on food labels even if natural dyes are added.

FDA will let companies use these claims voluntarily without penalty.

New natural color options are approved to help phase out synthetic dyes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a shift in how it interprets “no artificial colors.”

Under the new approach, food makers may use statements like “Made without artificial food colors” or “No artificial colorings” on labels as long as the product doesn’t contain petroleum-based synthetic dyes.

That means if a drink or snack is colored with FDA-approved natural sources — like spirulina extract or beetroot red — it can still wear that reassuring phrase.

“We acknowledge that calling colors derived from natural sources ‘artificial’ might be confusing for consumers and a hindrance for companies to explore alternative food coloring options,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., said in a news release

“We’re taking away that hindrance and making it easier for companies to use these colors in the foods our families eat every day.”

Moving away from synthetic dyes

This isn’t a mandatory rule that companies must follow — it’s voluntary and backed by what the FDA calls enforcement discretion. In practice, that means the agency won’t take legal action against companies that use these claims appropriately, even though they’re technically loosening the reins on old restrictions.

The change is part of a broader FDA and Health and Human Services push to encourage the food industry to move away from petroleum-based synthetic dyes and toward alternatives that come from more familiar sources.

The agency has also approved new natural color additives — like beetroot red — and expanded the use of others such as spirulina extract to give manufacturers more options.

What Consumers Should Know

“No artificial colors” now has a new meaning. It doesn’t automatically mean there are zero added colors — it just means no petroleum-based synthetic dyes. Natural colorings (even ones added purposely) are okay under the new policy.

This change is voluntary and not a guarantee of safety. It doesn’t mean a product is healthier overall — just that the specific synthetic dyes regulated under federal law aren’t present. Other ingredients like sugar, salt or preservatives may still be in the product.

Keep reading labels. Don’t rely solely on marketing claims. Check the ingredient list if you’re avoiding certain additives or have specific dietary concerns.

The FDA is trying to make front-of-package claims more flexible and clearer in the long run — and to encourage the food industry to explore naturally-sourced color options. But as with any label claim, a little skepticism and some label reading go a long way.