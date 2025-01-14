New report finds many protein powders contain heavy metals

A new report from the Clean Label Project took a look at the protein powder industry to see exactly what ingredients are included.

The results showed that nearly 50% of the protein powders tested contain traces of heavy metals that exceed federal and state regulations.

“Protein powder is one of the most popular dietary supplements in the U.S., generating $9 billion in 2023,” the report states.

“While people use it for muscle gain, weight loss, endurance, or general health, they all complement and supplement their already healthy lifestyle choices and have certain safety and quality expectations. At Clean Label Project, rather than accepting safety as a given, we rely on data and science to reveal the truth behind what consumers are really ingesting, focusing on ensuring transparency and safety in the market.”

A look at the numbers

Using the top sellers lists from Amazon and Nielsen, the Clean Label Project tested 160 of the most popular protein powders from 70 brands for the study. The report states that the sample size makes up nearly 85% of the protein powder market.

The researchers were most interested in testing for heavy metals – lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury – and bisphenols – BPAs and BPSs. Overall, they tested the products for nearly 260 different chemicals.

The study found that 47% of the proteins tested had levels of heavy metals that exceeded at least one federal or state safety regulation. Additionally, over 20% of proteins exceeded the regulations of California’s Prop 65 – the legislation that requires all businesses to alert consumers to chemical exposure in products.

Organic protein powders were the biggest culprits of heavy metal exposure. Nearly 80% of the organic proteins tested were over the Prop 65 limit for lead, and over 40% were two times higher than the Prop 65 limit for lead.

Plant-based proteins were next on the list, with 77% exceeding the Prop 65 limit for lead, followed by chocolate flavored protein powders, of which 65% exceeded the limit for lead.

Whey protein and collagen protein were on the lower end of the spectrum, with 28% and 26%, respectively, clocking in over the Prop 65 limit for lead.

With this information, the Clean Label Project hopes to educate consumers on what’s in their favorite products, and also in time work to ensure that brands are doing their part to remove toxic chemicals from their products.

“Our mission is to empower consumers to see beyond flashy marketing,” the report explains.

“The data, from this protein study, enables consumers to make informed choices that prioritize safety and quality in their dietary supplements. Based on our study, the products with the least lead are whey or collagen based protein powders that are not chocolate flavored.”