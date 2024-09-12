Old potheads: study finds nearly 1/5 of seniors use cannabis

Whether they’re using it for recreational or medical reasons, a sizable percentage of people in their 50s and older have smoked, eaten, drunk or applied to their skin at least one form of cannabis in the past year, a new poll shows.

In all, 21% of people age 50 and older said they used a form of cannabis that contains the psychoactive compound THC at least once in the past year, according to new findings from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.

The poll report focuses on use of cannabis products with psychoactive amounts of THC, not CBD-only products.

More than half of those who used a cannabis product did so frequently: 12% of adults aged 50 and older said they did so at least once a month. Those aged 50 to 64, and those who are in fair or poor physical health, or in lower income households were more likely to report using cannabis at least monthly.

As for the reasons older adults use cannabis, many cited sleep (68%), help with pain (63%) or mental health (53%), and/or to relax or feel good (81%).

Risky bahavior

The poll also reveals potential risky behaviors related to cannabis use.

Among those who use cannabis at least once a year, 20% said they had driven a vehicle within two hours of consumption; many experts recommend waiting two or even three times that long. And the rate of such driving was even higher – 27% – among those who use cannabis at least once a month.

In addition, nearly half of older adults who use cannabis products at least monthly had not discussed their use with their health care provider. And more than 20% reported at least one sign of potential dependence on cannabis.

Erin E. Bonar, Ph.D., a U-M addiction psychologist who worked with the poll team on the report, says the findings suggest a need for action at the policy, clinical and community levels to identify those who may need treatment for cannabis addiction and to discourage driving or other risky behaviors after consumption.

“With some form of cannabis use now legalized in 38 states and on the ballot this November in several others, and the federal rescheduling process under way, cannabis use is likely to grow,” she said. “But as this poll shows, it is not risk-free, and more attention is needed to identify and reduce those risks.”

Cannabis potency and addiction: Views of all older adults

The poll team also asked all older adults – including those who don’t use cannabis – about their views of cannabis. The results suggest a need for more public awareness efforts, Bonar says.

People in their 50s and beyond may have familiarity with cannabis from decades ago, whether through direct use or indirect knowledge during a time when it was illegal for any use in all states. Because of this, the poll team asked whether they believe cannabis is stronger today than it was 20 to 30 years ago.

The vast majority – 79% -- of older adults said they thought this was true. But Bonar notes that this means 21% aren’t currently aware of the major increases in THC levels found in cannabis available today, compared with levels in the 1990s and before.

Meanwhile, 72% of all older adults said they believe people can become addicted to cannabis. But, Bonar notes, this means more than a quarter of older adults aren’t currently aware that research has shown conclusively that cannabis addiction is real and can affect someone’s life and health just as addiction to other substances can.