FDA approves updated Covid vaccines but limits who can get them

For the first time, federal officials are restricting broad access to Covid shots, authorizing them mainly for older adults and those with health risks.

Healthy children and younger adults will only qualify if a doctor determines they are medically vulnerable.

The move comes amid growing controversy over vaccine policy changes under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

New limits on vaccine eligibility

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved updated Covid vaccines for the coming fall season, but imposed the most restrictive policy since the shots first became available.

The agency cleared the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines only for people 65 and older, and for younger individuals who have at least one underlying medical condition that increases their risk of severe illness. Healthy children under 18 may still be eligible, but only after consultation with a medical provider.

The FDA also revoked emergency authorizations for children under 5, making Pfizer’s vaccine unavailable to that age group.

Next steps hinge on CDC advisory panel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still decide whether to recommend the shots, a step that strongly shapes insurance coverage and pharmacy access. But the CDC’s advisory committee was recently overhauled by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who reduced its size and added several vaccine skeptics.

A decision is expected within a month. In many states, pharmacists can only administer vaccines recommended by the CDC, raising concerns among providers about their legal exposure if they move ahead without updated guidance.

Political and scientific tensions

Mr. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine critic before entering government, praised the FDA approval, saying it balanced availability with stronger demands for safety studies. He pointed to a new requirement for placebo-controlled trials and research into “post-Covid-19 vaccination syndrome,” a condition that remains disputed among experts.

Public health officials, however, warn that narrowing vaccine eligibility could put vulnerable groups at risk and stall progress in developing better therapies. Critics also point to Kennedy’s cancellation of $500 million in research grants for flu and Covid vaccines as a major setback.

Concerns for pregnant women and children

Medical groups are also diverging from federal policy. Earlier this year, the CDC stopped recommending the Covid vaccine for pregnant women. But the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continues to advise vaccination, citing evidence that it reduces the risk of maternal death and stillbirth.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see a person who is pregnant on a ventilator,” said Dr. Brenna Hughes of Duke University Medical Center, recalling the early pandemic waves, in a New York Times story. “I hope to never see anything like that again.”

Covid’s ongoing toll

Covid deaths have declined sharply from prior years, though the virus still kills hundreds of Americans each month. In July, the CDC reported about 170 deaths per week, compared to up to 850 per week in the same month last year.

Health insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, say they are monitoring the changes but expect to continue covering vaccinations for now. Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are reviewing the new rules to determine how and when they can administer shots.