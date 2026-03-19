Stopping GLP-1 drugs may undo heart benefits faster than expected, study finds

Stopping GLP-1 medications is linked to a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and death.

Recent research found that even short gaps in treatment may begin to reverse cardiovascular benefits.

Longer discontinuation periods are associated with greater increases in risk.

GLP-1 medications, widely used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, have gained attention not just for helping people shed pounds, but also for their ability to protect heart health. But new research suggests those benefits may not last if treatment is interrupted.

A study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published in BMJ Medicine, found that stopping these drugs — even temporarily — can quickly erode their cardiovascular advantages.

“There is enormous exuberance about starting GLP-1 drugs, but not nearly enough attention to what happens when people stop,” senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, M.D., said in a news release. “Many quit after a few months because of cost, side effects or shortages. When they stop, it’s not just weight that comes back; they experience a resurgence in inflammation, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Weight regain is visible; the metabolic reversal is not.

“Our data suggest this metabolic whiplash is detrimental to heart health. Restarting the medication helped restore some protection, but only partially, showing that discontinuation leaves a lasting scar.”

The study

To better understand what happens when patients discontinue GLP-1 drugs, researchers analyzed health data from more than 333,000 U.S. veterans with type 2 diabetes.

Participants were followed for up to three years, allowing researchers to compare outcomes between those who continued taking the medication and those who stopped or had gaps in treatment.

The study focused on major cardiovascular outcomes — specifically heart attack, stroke, and death. Researchers also examined how the length of time off the medication affected risk, looking at both short-term interruptions and longer-term discontinuation.

What the study found

The results showed a clear pattern: stopping GLP-1 drugs was linked to a higher risk of serious cardiovascular events compared to staying on the medication. Even a break of about six months was associated with a noticeable increase in risk.

The longer patients remained off the drugs, the greater the impact. After two years without treatment, the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death rose by as much as 22%, effectively wiping out much of the cardiovascular protection gained while on the medication.

Overall, the findings suggest that the heart-related benefits of GLP-1 drugs build over time but can diminish relatively quickly when treatment stops. Researchers emphasize that interruptions in therapy don’t just affect weight — they may also carry meaningful consequences for cardiovascular health.

“Clinicians should treat adherence to GLP-1 treatment as an important outcome in its own right — not an afterthought,” Dr. Al-Aly said. “Health systems need plans in place to help people continue their medication indefinitely, recognizing that GLP-1s treat chronic conditions. That includes proactive management of side effects, candid conversations about the long-term nature of treatment, infrastructure to identify and support patients at risk of stopping, and addressing the cost barriers that make GLP-1 therapy unsustainable for many.”