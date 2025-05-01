Nurses are facing growing burnout risk, study finds

65% of nurses report high stress and burnout, and only 60% would choose the profession again.

Students remain optimistic, but 67% already worry about workload challenges.

Cross Country Healthcare calls for urgent reforms in staffing, pay, leadership, and mental health support.

Nurses, who are the front lines of American healthcare, are teetering on the edge of crisis, according to a new report by Cross Country Healthcare and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

The fourth annual Beyond the Bedside: The State of Nursing in 2025 survey paints a stark portrait of a workforce overwhelmed by stress, chronic understaffing, and a lack of systemic support.

Based on insights from more than 2,600 nurses – including RNs, LPNs, APRNs, and nursing students – the study underscores an escalating disconnect between the promise of post-pandemic reforms and the daily realities facing nursing professionals.

“Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, yet they’re still being asked to carry an unsustainable load,” John Martins, president and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare, said in a press release. “This year’s report is not just data – it’s a resounding cry for change.”

A profession under pressure

The findings are sobering:

65% of respondents report high levels of stress and burnout.

Only 60% would choose nursing again if given the choice.

The leading sources of stress include short staffing, low pay, lack of leadership support, and patient abuse.

These challenges are not limited to current practitioners. Two-thirds of nursing students already worry about managing workloads in a system that many feel is not designed to support them. Yet a glimmer of hope remains as 82% of students still express excitement about their future careers.

“Our data reveals a troubling paradox,” said Cameron Duncan, dean of the FAU College of Nursing. “While students are hopeful and eager, experienced nurses are sending distress signals loud and clear.”

Charting a Path Forward

The report offers some ideas for improvement. Cross Country and FAU are callingl on healthcare leaders, policymakers, and institutions to embrace several key strategies to revitalize the nursing workforce, including increasing the pipeline of qualified nurses and ensuring safe staffing ratios.

“This isn’t just about adding perks – it’s about rebuilding trust,” Martins emphasized. “The future of health care depends on the well-being of our nurses.”

