Does your zip code affect how aggressive breast cancer is?

Women living close to federally designated Superfund cleanup sites were more likely to be diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Researchers analyzed more than 21,000 cases and looked at links after adjusting for key demographics and income.

The findings add to evidence that environmental conditions may shape tumor progression, not just genetics or lifestyle.

The risk of breast cancer is most often discussed in terms of genes or lifestyle — family history, diet, exercise, hormones.

However, scientists are digging deeper into how where people live might affect how the disease behaves.

A series of recent studies led by researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and published in peer-review journals suggests that women who live near heavily polluted areas — specifically Environmental Protection Agency Superfund sites — are more likely to be diagnosed with more aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Superfund sites are places that the EPA has identified as severely contaminated — often from decades of industrial waste — and that require long-term cleanup. Communities near these hazardous areas tend to be exposed to a mix of pollutants known to interfere with hormones or damage DNA. Although this kind of environmental influence has been suspected, it hasn’t been widely studied in relation to breast cancer aggressiveness — until now.

“Members of our community raised concerns that where they lived was making people sick,” researcher Erin Kobetz, Ph.D., M.P.H., said in a news release.

“Overwhelmingly, the people who were speaking up about this lived in a neighborhood relatively close to a Superfund site. There’s a growing body of evidence that living in neighborhoods close to these sites is associated with poor health outcomes.”

The study

The most detailed part of this research centered on data from the Florida Cancer Data System, which included more than 21,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer from 2015 to 2019.

Scientists categorized patients by whether they lived in a census-designated place that contained at least one Superfund site. They then compared how many of these women were diagnosed with metastatic disease — meaning the cancer had already spread beyond the breast — versus those whose cancer was detected before it had spread.

To make sure the analysis wasn’t just reflecting differences in age, race/ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, the researchers used statistical models that controlled for factors like median income, type of health insurance, and demographic variables. This means the comparison looked beyond simple differences between neighborhoods to isolate the potential effect of environmental exposure itself.

Results: What they found

The findings were striking: women living near at least one Superfund site had roughly 30% higher odds of being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer compared to those living in areas without such sites — even after adjusting for income and other factors. This pattern held true across different models that accounted for race and insurance status, suggesting the observed link isn’t just about socioeconomic differences.

While this research doesn’t prove pollution causes aggressive breast cancer, it adds to a growing body of evidence that environmental factors — from air quality to hazardous waste exposure — are important pieces of the puzzle. These results suggest that where a person lives may influence not just if cancer develops, but also how aggressively it behaves by the time it’s detected.

“The community had a perspective, and now we have empirical and scientific data to suggest that their concerns may be valid,” Dr. Kobetz said. “These studies are the first puzzle pieces that will help us figure out what we should be focusing on next.”