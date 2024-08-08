New study finds different types of dark chocolate contain lead, other heavy metals

A new study has found that both regular and organic dark chocolate contain traces of heavy metals, including lead and cadmium.

The study particularly warns against organic dark chocolate, which was found to have higher amounts of toxic metals than the non-organic types of dark chocolate tested in the study.

“The results of our analysis suggest that many products contain lead and cadmium in amounts that may exceed certain, stringent regulatory requirements,” the researchers wrote. “Therefore, enhanced surveillance may be warranted. Further, additional research into cumulative heavy metal exposure from the diet as a whole would help put this work into context to best inform public health policy and interventions.”

A look into the study

To get a better understanding of the heavy metal content in dark chocolate, the researchers tested 72 cocoa products that were purchased from retail stores between 2014 and 2022.

All of the samples were tested for lead, cadmium, and arsenic. The researchers utilized the guidelines in California’s Prop 65, which has determined maximum allowable dose levels (MADLs) for each of the heavy metals: 0.5 mcg/day of lead, 4.1 mcg/day of cadmium, and 10 mcg/day of arsenic.

While none of the samples tested included levels of arsenic over the MADLs, lead and cadmium came back in much higher quantities. Over 40% of the samples exceeded the MADLs for lead, while 35% of the samples exceeded the MADLs for cadmium.

The study also found that median concentrations of each of the metals tested were lower than the MADLs in California’s legislation.

“This indicates that the heavy metal contamination, in the majority of the products surveyed, may not pose a risk for the average person when consumed as a single serving; however, consuming more than one serving per day and/or in combination with other sources of heavy metals (e.g., seafood) may cumulatively add up to exposure that exceeds the Prop 65 MADLs,” the researchers explained.

Additionally, the researchers learned that organic dark chocolate had higher traces of lead and cadmium than non-organic samples. While many consumers may opt for organic because they believe it to be a better quality product, this study emphasizes that this isn’t always the case.

What are the health risks?

While the researchers explained that healthy adults shouldn’t be at tremendous risk of health complications when eating dark chocolate in moderation, there are still some health risks to consider.

The study notes that cadmium consumption has been found to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, kidney dysfunction, cancer, cognitive decline, and more. On top of that, vulnerable populations – children, expectant mothers, adults with preexisting health conditions – should be cautious about their intake of any foods that contain traces of heavy metals.