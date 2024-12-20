Coffee has its good and bad points

A study of over 2,400 people with atrial fibrillation (AFib), average age of 73, found that drinking more than five cups of caffeinated coffee daily was linked to better cognitive performance compared to drinking less than one cup.

The study showed that heavier coffee drinkers had cognitive ages estimated to be 6.7 years younger than those who drank little or no coffee. This suggests that coffee might help prevent cognitive decline in people with AFib, a condition that increases the risk of mental decline.

The research also found that coffee drinkers scored better on cognitive tests, such as processing speed, visuomotor coordination, and attention.

Additionally, higher coffee consumption was associated with lower levels of inflammation. The study supports the idea that coffee may benefit cognitive health for people with AFib, although it does not claim that coffee prevents long-term cognitive decline.

Researchers caution that the study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, cannot definitively prove cause and effect, as it was observational. Still, it highlights that drinking coffee may be beneficial for those with AFib without the need to discourage coffee consumption.

"Many myths are around, but our study found no reason to discourage or forbid a patient with AFib from drinking coffee. Instead, say, ‘Enjoy, it may even be good for you!’” said Jürg H. Beer, M.D., senior author of the study and professor of medicine and hematology at the University of Zürich in Switzerland.

About AFib

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder in adults, affecting more than 5 million people in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. AHA guidelines already advise that abstaining from caffeine to prevent heart rhythm disturbances is of no benefit to people with AFib.

“It is known that regular coffee consumption benefits cognitive performance among healthy people. The most frequent cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, is known to independently increase the risk of dementia,” said Massimo Barbagallo, M.D., lead author of the study and a resident in the neuro intensive care unit at the University Hospital Zürich.

“Thus, the question is whether coffee might offset the increased risk of cognitive impairment in people with AFib.”

According to the U.S. federal dietary guidelines, three to five 8-ounce cups of coffee per day can be part of a healthy diet, but that only refers to plain black coffee. The American Heart Association warns that popular coffee-based drinks such as lattes and macchiatos are often high in calories, added sugar and fat.

About the study

The Swiss Atrial Fibrillation Cohort Study (Swiss-AF) follows more than 2,400 people in Switzerland diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Patients were enrolled between 2014 and 2017, completed several cognitive tests, and reported how many cups of caffeinated coffee they drank during the last 12 months—regardless of added sweeteners, creams or flavors. Cup size was not standardized.

In this study, researchers analyzed those cognitive assessments and examined whether drinking coffee might avoid the cognitive decline that is a known hazard of AFib. Because Alzheimer’s disease and AFib are associated with systemic inflammation, researchers also analyzed markers of inflammation.

The study found:

Overall, higher cognitive test scores were associated with higher coffee consumption.

Specifically, scores for processing speed, visuomotor coordination and attention improved significantly by 11% among coffee consumers compared to non-consumers.

Cognitive age was calculated to be 6.7 years younger among those who drank the most coffee compared to those who drank the least.

Inflammatory markers were more than 20% lower in participants drinking five cups daily than in participants drinking less than one cup daily.

Researchers did not find any interaction between age, sex and coffee consumption.

“There was a very clear and consistent “dose-response” association between drinking more coffee and doing better on several different sophisticated cognitive tests,” Beer said. “Inflammatory markers decreased with higher coffee consumption, an association that remained after considering variables such as age, sex, body mass index, smoking status, physical activity and a history of stroke.”