Childhood obesity reaches a record high, CDC report finds

U.S. children and teens are now at record-high levels of obesity — with more than one in five affected by obesity.

Severe obesity among youth is climbing too, with notable rises over recent years.

These trends increase the risk for health problems, but there are things families can do now.

Childhood obesity in the United States isn’t just high — it’s higher than ever.

Based on the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 21.1% of children and adolescents ages 2–19 are classified as obese, meaning their body mass index (BMI) is at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex. That’s an increase from earlier reports and the highest rate on record in the modern data series.

Alongside that, roughly 7% of youths have severe obesity, a level linked with greater health risks, and another 15.1% are considered overweight — slightly below the obesity threshold but still above healthy ranges.

Recent increases in obesity rates

Obesity rates have climbed steadily over past decades. In the 2017–2018 survey period, about 19.3% of U.S. kids were obese.

Today’s figures represent a clear jump, underscoring that this is a growing national concern. While adults have seen a slight dip in their overall obesity rate in the same data cycle, youth trends continue upward.

The reasons are complex and rooted in lifestyle, environment, and access. Greater consumption of calorie-dense, ultra-processed foods — which now make up a significant share of calories for American children — limited physical activity, and broader socioeconomic factors all play a role.

Obesity in childhood increases the likelihood of chronic health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, often at younger ages than in previous generations. It also sets the stage for ongoing weight struggles into adulthood.

What families need to know — and what you can do

This isn’t just statistics — it’s about children’s health and futures. The good news? There are practical steps parents and caregivers can take today:

Rethink food environments. Offer fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins at meals and snacks; limit sugary drinks and snacks. Small shifts over time can add up.

Move more, sit less. Encourage active play, walks, sports, or even family dance nights. Screen time limits and outdoor time boost energy balance.

Talk about habits — not weight. Focus on healthy habits and how they feel, not the scale. Positive encouragement builds motivation.

Partner with health care providers. Regular check-ups can help track growth patterns and catch early signs of risk.

Childhood obesity is a national challenge, but with supportive environments and consistent healthy choices, families can tilt the odds toward better long-term health.