Eating healthy in middle age can lead to better health later in life, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Montreal, Harvard University, and the University of Copenhagen explored the impact of consumers’ diets in middle age and how it affects their health in later life.

Their work showed that when we prioritize plant-based foods, and minimize our intake of ultra-processed and animal-based products, we’re likely to be healthier in later life.

“Studies have previously investigated dietary patterns in the context of specific diseases or how long people live. Ours takes a multifaceted view, asking, ‘how does diet impact people’s ability to live independently and enjoy a good quality of life as they age?’” co-corresponding author Frank Hu said in a news release.

The study

The researchers analyzed data from over 105,000 men and women between the ages of 39 and 69 enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Over the course of the study, the participants answered questions about their diets and regular eating habits.

The researchers identified eight popular diet patterns, all of which prioritized fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods, and determined how closely the participants followed them, and then how their overall health and wellness fared. These diets included:

The Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI)

The Alternative Mediterranean Index (aMED)

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH)

The Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND)

The healthful plant-based diet (hPDI)

The Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI)

The empirically inflammatory dietary pattern (EDIP)

The empirical dietary index for hyperinsulinemia (EDIH)

The long-term benefits of healthy eating

One of the primary outcomes of the study was to see if following any of these diet patterns was linked with what the researchers defined as “healthy aging” – reaching age 70 free of major chronic diseases and with cognitive, physical, and mental health maintained.

The researchers learned that all of the diet plans were associated with healthy aging. This is good news for consumers, as there are options available when it comes to healthy eating.

“Our findings show that there is no one-size-fits-all diet. Healthy diets can be adapted to fit individual needs and preferences,” lead author Anne-Julie Tessier said.

However, there was one diet that led to the greatest long-term health outcomes – the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI).

The AHEI was developed by Harvard researchers in an effort to reduce chronic disease. The Index assigns grades to your diet based on how often you eat certain foods, with better scores going to fruits, vegetables, whole grains, vegetable proteins, nuts and legumes, fish, and healthy fats.

The researchers found that those who followed the AHEI most closely were 86% more likely to hit healthy aging at age 70, and 2.2 times more likely to hit healthy aging at age 75.

Avoid processed foods

One of the key components of all of the diets analyzed in this study was the emphasis on fresh, whole foods.

A common denominator from the study was that those who ate the most processed foods had the poorest health outcomes over time. The biggest culprits were sugary and diet drinks, ultra-processed foods, and processed meats.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.