Which natural remedies help depression symptoms?

Researchers reviewed over 200 clinical trials that looked at 64 over-the-counter herbal or dietary products for depression.

The review used a scoping approach, mapping what’s been studied — including trial size, participant criteria, blinding, comparators, and safety outcomes.

Safety concerns were rare, but evidence quality varied, and more rigorous research is still needed — especially to understand optimal dosages and product quality.

Ever wondered whether store-bought supplements can actually lift the gloom?

A recent study took a deep dive into clinical trials testing over-the-counter (OTC) products — like herbal remedies and vitamins — for depressive symptoms in adults aged 18 to 60.

“Depression is increasingly common, to the extent that it is sometimes described as an epidemic,” researcher Rachael Frost wrote in a news release.

“Often, we will try many things to help, such as antidepressants, talking therapies, meditation, or exercise. One common treatment people try is OTC products which are widely available and accessible from supermarkets, pharmacies, health food shops, and online.”

Frost explained that the list of OTC products can be daunting, and it’s hard for consumers to know what products work, which ones are safe, and what the science says. That was the basis behind this study.

The study

The team cast a wide scientific net — sifting through 209 clinical trials spanning 64 different OTC products.

They considered key details such as participant criteria (e.g., diagnosis vs. symptom-level depression), trial structure (double-, single-, or open-label), comparators (placebo vs. antidepressant vs. other OTC products), and sample sizes (median ~70 participants).

They mapped the trials by product type, effectiveness findings, and safety reports, offering a broad “research landscape” rather than zeroing in on just a few supplements.

What’s the takeaway?

Here’s what stood out:

Most robust evidence: St. John’s Wort and saffron often outperformed placebo — and sometimes matched antidepressants in effectiveness. Probiotics and vitamin D also showed promising results compared to placebo.

Mixed bag: Supplements like melatonin, magnesium, curcumin, cinnamon, echium, vitamin C, and vitamin D plus calcium showed mixed or inconclusive effects.

Safety: Few serious safety signals were reported — but only about 69% of trials adequately documented side effects.



“When we looked at surveys of what people commonly take, chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and echium emerged as commonly consumed products with an emerging evidence base, which we recommend be studied further,” Frost explained.

“Other commonly used herbal medicines for depressive symptoms are ginseng, gingko, lime flowers, orange blossom, and peppermint, but no studies have evaluated these products. Thus, our study has pioneered an exploration into what research is needed to further assess such widely used health care products.”