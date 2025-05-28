Feds don’t recommend COVID-19 shot for healthy kids and pregnant women

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, citing a lack of sufficient clinical data to support routine immunization for these groups.

After days of speculation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced its new policy – not everyone needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy said that the vaccine is no longer recommended for pregnant women and healthy children. Kennedy appeared in a social media video with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to say the shot is no longer recommended for those two groups.

“As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said. “Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

Kennedy’s concerns

Kennedy has expressed concerns about the adequacy of clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in healthy children and pregnant women. He has emphasized the need for more comprehensive studies before endorsing routine vaccination for these groups.

The HHS secretary has also pointed out that some other nations, such as the United Kingdom and Australia, have revised their vaccination strategies, no longer recommending routine COVID-19 shots for children. Kennedy suggested that the U.S. should consider similar adjustments to its vaccine recommendations.

Kennedy argued that for healthy children, who generally experience mild COVID-19 symptoms, the potential risks associated with vaccination might outweigh the benefits. He advocated for a more targeted vaccination approach, focusing on high-risk groups.