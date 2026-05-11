‘Gas station heroin’ raises alarm among health officials

7-hydroxymitragynine, a potent compound derived from kratom, is being sold in convenience stores and smoke shops nationwide under names such as “legal opioid” and “gas station heroin.”

Health experts warn the substance can cause addiction, respiratory depression, seizures, and potentially fatal overdoses, especially when combined with other drugs.

Regulators and lawmakers are increasingly targeting high-potency products that contain concentrated 7-hydroxymitragynine, arguing they pose risks far beyond traditional kratom leaf products.

A powerful psychoactive substance legally sold in gas stations, vape shops, and online is drawing growing scrutiny from health officials, who warn it may represent a new public health threat in the rapidly expanding supplement market.

The compound, known as 7-hydroxymitragynine — often shortened to “7-OH” — is a naturally occurring alkaloid found in kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia. But unlike traditional kratom powders or teas, many newer products contain concentrated forms of the chemical that experts say can act more like a potent opioid than an herbal supplement.

The products are often marketed with names such as “legal morphine,” “7-OH tabs,” or “gas station heroin,” reflecting both their availability and their powerful effects.

"Scientific evidence shows that kratom carries real risks that are often downplayed or misunderstood,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, in an April post on The Conversation.

“Kratom’s rising use over the past decade coincided with the opioid crisis, as people searched for alternatives to prescription opioids. Because kratom comes from a plant and is marketed as ‘natural,’ many people wrongly assumed it was safe. That belief helped fuel its use. Today, about 1.7 million Americans report using kratom each year.”

What is 7-hydroxymitragynine?

Kratom leaves contain dozens of alkaloids, but two compounds are primarily responsible for the plant’s psychoactive effects: mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

While mitragynine is the dominant alkaloid in natural kratom leaf, 7-hydroxymitragynine is significantly more potent at opioid receptors in the brain. Scientists say it binds to the same receptors targeted by prescription opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

In traditional kratom products, the amount of 7-hydroxymitragynine is typically very small. However, manufacturers are increasingly producing concentrated extracts or synthesized versions that dramatically increase potency.

Some products are sold in tablet, gummy, or liquid shot form and may contain doses far exceeding what naturally occurs in kratom leaves.

Rising reports of harm

Poison control centers and emergency physicians have reported increasing cases involving kratom extracts and concentrated 7-OH products. Reported symptoms include rapid heart rate, agitation, severe sedation, vomiting, seizures, and respiratory depression.

Addiction specialists warn that consumers may underestimate the risks because the products are often sold alongside energy drinks, nicotine vapes, and dietary supplements rather than behind pharmacy counters.

Health experts are particularly concerned about young adults and people recovering from opioid addiction who may view the products as a safer alternative to illicit opioids. Some users report developing tolerance quickly, leading them to consume larger amounts. Withdrawal symptoms can include anxiety, insomnia, muscle aches, nausea, and depression.

Regulatory gray area

Federal regulators have struggled to keep pace with the rapidly evolving market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly warned consumers against using kratom products, citing concerns about contamination, addiction, and toxicity. However, kratom remains legal at the federal level, though several states and municipalities have imposed restrictions or bans.

Concentrated 7-hydroxymitragynine products occupy an even murkier space. Some lawmakers argue the products exploit loopholes in supplement laws while delivering opioid-like effects.

Several states are considering legislation that would specifically restrict or ban synthetic or highly concentrated 7-OH products while still allowing traditional kratom leaf products.