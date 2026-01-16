GLP-1 microdoses not a good idea, doctors warn

Consumers say that smaller doses of a popular weight-loss drug eased side effects and improved their health

Telehealth companies are increasingly marketing GLP-1 “microdosing” for longevity and wellness

Scientists say there’s little evidence that nonstandard doses are safe or effective

The anecdotes are everywhere —stories of consumers who switched from full doses of GLP-1 drugs to microdoses and saw outstanding results: more energy, fewer gastrointestinal effects and big financial savings. But all of the blather is just that —noise and unproven claims backed up by sub rosa public relations efforts.

There is virtually no published scientific evidence showing that taking smaller-than-standard doses of tirzepatide or semaglutide — the active ingredients in drugs like Zepbound and Ozempic — is safe or effective. Yet the Washington Post recently reported that it identified at least 15 telehealth companies and medical practices across the country that promote microdosing GLP-1 drugs specifically for longevity. Many more market tiny doses for weight loss, another strategy that has not been validated in clinical trials.

Why patients are intrigued

Studies using standard doses of GLP-1 drugs have revealed links between the gut — where the hormone is naturally produced — and the brain. Researchers have found that stimulating GLP-1 can prompt the brain to send signals that reduce inflammation throughout the body. There is also evidence that activating the GLP-1 pathway may help protect against inflammation in the brain, which is associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Those findings have fueled hopes that the drugs could play a role in preventing or slowing age-related decline. Some patients and providers interviewed say they’ve seen real-world benefits from microdosing, and argue that taking less medication should reduce the gastrointestinal side effects common with GLP-1 drugs.

Cost is another factor. Brand-name GLP-1 medications can list for more than $1,000 a month, making smaller doses an appealing option for patients paying out of pocket.

But scientists caution that anecdotes are not evidence.

“Whether these low doses actually combat inflammation is uncertain,” said Daniel Drucker, a University of Toronto professor whose research has been cited by some proponents of microdosing and who was quoted in The Washington Post report.

From buzz to business

For drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which produce Ozempic and Zepbound respectively, microdosing is the latest example of their blockbuster drugs being repurposed beyond FDA-approved uses.

While patients can technically take smaller-than-standard doses using official Ozempic pens or Zepbound vials, many are turning to compounding pharmacies. These pharmacies became major suppliers of imitation GLP-1 drugs during nationwide shortages.

Although the Food and Drug Administration declared earlier this year that shortages had ended, some pharmacies and medical practices argue they are still allowed to compound the drugs by “personalizing” doses for individual patients.

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are pushing back aggressively, filing lawsuits that accuse companies of mass-prescribing compounded versions under the guise of customization.

“Lilly does not have any data on the benefits or risks of microdosing of Zepbound or Mounjaro,” the company said in a statement, adding that its vials contain no preservatives and are intended for single use.

Novo Nordisk echoed those concerns, saying it is “deeply concerned about companies promoting and selling compounded, non-FDA approved knock-off versions of ‘semaglutide’ and sources spreading misinformation about GLP-1s to the public.”

For now, experts say patients tempted by microdosing should proceed with caution — and with their eyes open.

The science behind GLP-1 drugs is advancing rapidly. But when it comes to tiny doses taken for longevity, researchers say the evidence simply isn’t there yet.