Wellness and money: Here’s how they’re related

Mental and physical health top the list of well-being factors for 93% of Americans, but only 30% report good financial health—the lowest in 14 years.

Retirement concerns—such as income security and Social Security reliability—are now the leading financial stressors.

40% of Americans report increased anxiety or depression, while 49% are skipping medical care due to high costs, highlighting the ripple effects of poor financial wellness.

Americans may differ on politics, taste in music, and even pizza toppings, but when it comes to defining personal well-being, the nation stands remarkably united. According to the 2025 Mind, Body, and Wallet report from The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, mental and physical health remain the cornerstones of how Americans evaluate their overall wellness.

In this year’s survey of 2,000 full-time working adults, an overwhelming 93% of respondents said mental and physical health are “essential” or “very important” to their well-being. Trailing close behind were safety and security (87%) and healthy relationships (84%), suggesting a holistic, interconnected view of personal wellness.

Yet even as Americans prioritize health, they struggle with a major disruptor to their well-being: their wallets.

Financial wellness is at a historic low

For the first time in the 14-year history of the report, financial health has taken a serious dive, with only 30% of adults rating their financial condition as good—down sharply from 44% in 2022. The lowest mark ever recorded, this decline reflects the mounting anxiety many feel about their financial future, especially in retirement.

What’s keeping people up at night? Chief among concerns is retirement readiness. Nearly half of Americans are worried about having a guaranteed income during retirement (46%), whether their savings will last (44%), and the reliability of Social Security benefits (43%). An alarming 73% admit they haven’t saved enough, and 69% regret not starting sooner.

Andrew McMahon, Guardian’s chairman and CEO, notes that this financial insecurity doesn’t just affect bank accounts—it affects lives.

“Creating better financial habits allows Americans to focus on the aspects of well-being that matter most to them,” McMahon said in a statement accompanying the report. “Financial wellness is not just about building wealth. It's about lowering stress and freeing up time to attend to physical and mental needs and goals, which can improve overall well-being.”

Anxiety and stress

Financial stress now tops the list of worries for over half of Americans (51%), and Gen X appears to be shouldering the heaviest burden, with 43% rating their financial health as low. Meanwhile, less than half of all adults (42%) are confident they know how much they’ll need to retire comfortably.

Long-term planning isn’t helping much either—just 32% of Americans say they’re good at sticking to a long-term financial plan.

But the pressures don’t stop with money. Mental health continues to deteriorate for many, with 40% reporting increased anxiety or depression in the past two years—up significantly from 24% in 2024.

Loneliness is pervasive among Gen Z, with nearly three-quarters (73%) feeling isolated regularly. Substance misuse is another growing concern, especially for Millennials, 15% of whom say they are struggling—five times the rate of baby boomers.

Still, there’s hope: 74% of those who report high well-being cite spiritual health as an important component, indicating that many Americans are turning inward—or upward—for support.

Though Americans value physical wellness, financial constraints are preventing many from maintaining it. Nearly half (49%) report skipping medical appointments or screenings due to high out-of-pocket costs. Meanwhile, healthy habits are elusive: just 35% say they maintain a healthy weight, 31% report eating well, and 31% say they get sufficient exercise.

The findings underscore a complex reality: while Americans understand what fuels their well-being, systemic financial challenges are making it harder to act on those priorities. For many, true wellness remains just out of reach, despite knowing what it looks like.

