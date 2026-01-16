Are there risks to using TikTok for mental health terminology?

TikTok has become the top source for mental health terminology, as cost keeps many Americans from accessing traditional therapy.

“Therapy speak” can help people express emotions — but experts warn it’s often oversimplified or misused online, potentially delaying real care.

Mental health content on social media can be a starting point, not a substitute, with licensed professionals still key for accurate guidance and support.

Mental health language has officially gone mainstream, and for millions of Americans, social media is becoming the go-to place to learn how to name — and explain — their emotions.

That shift isn’t happening just because it’s trendy. A new survey from behavioral health providers BreakThrough by BasePoint found that cost is now the biggest barrier keeping people from therapy, with more than half of Americans saying it prevents them from getting professional help.

As a result, many are turning to alternatives like friends, social media, and even AI chatbots for emotional support — despite lingering doubts about how accurate or helpful that advice really is. TikTok, in particular, has emerged as the top source for mental health terminology, influencing how people describe everything from stress to trauma.

But is learning “therapy speak” online actually helping people understand themselves better — or is it oversimplifying complex mental health issues? And where’s the line between useful self-awareness and misinformation?

To unpack what this trend means for consumers, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Monica Clayborn, LPC, Vice President of Quality and Outcomes, about why mental health language is everywhere right now — and how to use it in ways that support, rather than replace, real care.

The risks

According to Clayborn, the biggest risk in using platforms like TikTok for mental health education is mistaking exposure to mental health content for actual care.

“Social media and AI chatbots aren’t properly equipped to handle real crises, diagnose conditions, or offer treatment,” she said. “When 73% of adults find online mental health content/speak to be performative or inaccurate, that’s a huge red flag for buying in on surface-level advice, or even misinformation that can delay or derail proper care.”

Are there concerns?

With many consumers replacing mental health care with social media, Clayborn says there is certainly a cause for concern here.

“It would be strange NOT to be concerned,” she said. “Sure, social media apps are now the top exposure point for mental health language, even for AI chatbot users, but there’s a growing gap between terminology and actual understanding.

“Knowing the words isn’t the same as knowing what they mean, and when to apply them in real life. You have these terms like ‘boundaries’ or ‘gaslighting’ that are frequently used out of context, and it’s taking serious concepts and turning them into trendy buzzwords that can water down their real meaning or foster toxic dynamics. When these words lose their impact, it’s hard to take what they really are seriously.”

Helpful vs. hurtful

If you find yourself down a mental health TikTok rabbit hole, Clayborn suggests being a vigilant online user. She recommends that consumers always verify the source before taking any next steps with the information they get from videos.

“Licensed professionals should always be your starting point,” she explained. “Pay attention and look for disclaimers and citations, and be wary of content that sells you on instant solutions or uses overly simplified language.

“If the advice makes you feel empowered or grounded, that’s a good sign. If it causes anxiety, guilt, or a sense of urgency, I wouldn’t call it helpful; I’d call it manipulative.”

The cost barrier

With over half of survey respondents saying that cost prevents them from accessing mental health care, Clayborn wants consumers to know that there are other places to turn before TikTok.

“Community clinics, peer support groups, and university training programs are all better options if you’re looking to save money and still receive care,” she said. “For more day-to-day support, apps with CBT-based exercises or chat features can be pretty helpful, but they should supplement, not replace, professional care.”