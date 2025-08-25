FDA warns sunscreen companies over foams and mousses

Agency says whipped products not approved forms of sunscreen

Five brands cited, including popular Supergoop

Doctors caution consumers until effectiveness is proven

The Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to five companies selling sunscreen foams and mousses, saying the airy products are not among the forms of sunscreen the agency allows on the market.

In a post on X, the agency cautioned consumers to “beware” of the trendy sunscreens, which have gone viral for their whipped-cream-like texture. While the F.D.A. permits sticks, sprays, gels, powders, oils, butters, and ointments to be marketed as sunscreens, mousses and foams remain off the approved list.

Five companies targeted

The letters went to Supergoop, Vacation Inc., Kalani Sunwear, K & Care Organics, and Fallien Cosmeceuticals. The F.D.A. said the companies were improperly advertising the products as protecting against sunburn or reducing the risk of skin cancer.

A spokesman said the agency has not received data proving sunscreen mousses are safe or effective. Still, dermatologists noted that does not necessarily mean they don’t work — only that the products have not yet been reviewed against federal standards.

“The F.D.A. has a very tight definition of what they allow to be marketed as sunscreens,” said Dr. Ahmad Amin, a dermatologist at Northwestern Medicine in a New York Times report.

Some experts say the lightweight formulas might not offer reliable coverage because they are too "airy." Also, some experts say that foams may not adhere to the skin as well as traditional sprays and lotions, though he saw no reason to consider them unsafe.

Until the F.D.A. weighs in, doctors urged caution.

Companies respond

Supergoop said in a statement the letter “is focused on product labeling and has nothing to do with its safety, effectiveness, or formula.” Kalani Sunwear, based in Sweden, paused U.S. sales of its sun mousse while reviewing the rules. Vacation Inc. said it has “full confidence” in the integrity of its product.

Fallien Cosmeceuticals and K & Care Organics did not supply comments.