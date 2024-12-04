Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix recalled after litter gets ill from Salmonella

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling dog food after a litter got ill from Salmonella.

What are the recall's product details?

Product name: Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix

Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix Lot number: 08/06/N25 and 08/16/N25

08/06/N25 and 08/16/N25 UPC: 854298001696

Where was the recalled dog food sold?

Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 23, the dog food sold mostly at retail stores in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

What to do

Stop feeding the puppy mix to dogs and dispose of it.

No refund or replacement was offered.

Further questions can be sent via email to blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com.

What are the health risks?

There is a danger to both pet owners and their dogs when handling pet treats contaminated with Salmonella.

For pets: Diarrhea (possibly bloody), vomiting, fever, decreased appetite and lethargy. Contact your vet if pet shows signs.

Diarrhea (possibly bloody), vomiting, fever, decreased appetite and lethargy. Contact your vet if pet shows signs. For humans: Diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Seek medical help if symptoms develop.

How was Salmonella found in the dog food?

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received a report from a customer whose litter got ill after feeding them the puppy mix.

On Nov. 27, the Food and Drug Administration said it told Blue Ridge Beef that its dog food had tested positive for Salmonella.

Have any illnesses been reported?

A customer reported a litter getting ill, but Blue Ridge didn't say if other illnesses have been reported.