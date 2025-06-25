Men ignore osteoporosis risk but it doesn't just affect women

Only 1% of men worry about bone health, new survey finds

Osteoporosis affects millions of men—often diagnosed only after a serious fracture

Experts urge early prevention through exercise, nutrition, and regular screenings

A new national survey reveals a major blind spot in men’s health: osteoporosis. Despite the disease’s potentially deadly consequences, just 1% of men in the U.S. say they are concerned about their bone density, according to research commissioned by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The findings, released during Men’s Health Awareness Month in June, highlight a critical need for awareness. Paul Lewis, MD, an interventional radiologist at Ohio State, says many men don’t realize they’re at risk until they suffer a debilitating fracture.

“It’s a silent disease, and it’s silent until it makes some noise, and how it makes noise is with a fracture,” said Lewis, who frequently treats patients with spinal and pelvic breaks, in a news release.

A silent epidemic among men

While osteoporosis is often thought of as a women’s health issue, it affects approximately 2 million American men, and another 16 million have low bone mass (osteopenia), according to the National Spine Health Foundation. Yet, bone health ranked near the bottom of men’s health concerns in the Ohio State survey. Cancer (32%) and heart disease (30%) topped the list, followed by obesity (18%) and sexual health (8%).

Fractures from osteoporosis—often caused by seemingly minor falls—can significantly impair mobility and independence in older adults and can even prove fatal. Prevention is crucial, said Lewis, especially since men can begin losing as much as 3% of their bone mass annually as early as age 30 or 40 without strength training or other bone-protective habits.

Prevention and treatment options

The good news: osteoporosis is preventable and, in many cases, treatable. Resistance exercise, calcium-rich nutrition, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol use are key strategies for maintaining strong bones. Lewis recommends men start discussing bone health with their doctors as early as age 30.

“If we maintain more active lifestyles longer in life, we do anticipate less bone loss,” he said.

For those who do suffer fractures, interventional procedures such as kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty offer pain relief and structural stabilization. These minimally invasive techniques involve injecting bone cement into the vertebrae to restore height and relieve discomfort, enabling quicker recovery compared to traditional surgery.

The role of hormones

Declining testosterone levels also contribute to reduced bone strength, making age-related vigilance even more important for men. Left untreated, osteoporosis can drastically diminish quality of life.

“We're treating more than just a fracture; we're treating the whole person,” Lewis said. “They’ll be more active and they’ll be more independent.”

Survey details

The survey was conducted by SSRS from May 2–5, 2025, using a nationally representative sample of 1,008 U.S. adults. Data collection was done online and by phone, with a margin of error of ±3.6 percentage points. The results underscore the urgent need for increased education and preventive care around men’s bone health.