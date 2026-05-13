Looking at dessert videos might actually help some dieters resist temptation, study finds

Researchers found that people dieting spent more time viewing indulgent food content online than non-dieters.

In one experiment, dieters who watched dessert videos later ate less chocolate when given the chance.

Scientists say the effect may be linked to “cross-modal satiation,” where visual exposure helps reduce the urge to eat.

Scrolling through videos of gooey brownies, cheesy pizza, and oversized burgers is often blamed for making unhealthy cravings worse. But a new study from researchers at the University of Bristol suggests the opposite may sometimes be true — especially for people actively trying to diet.

The study found that dieters may use digital food content almost like a substitute for actually eating the food itself. Instead of triggering overeating, viewing indulgent foods online appeared to help some participants manage cravings and exercise more restraint later on.

“It may sound counterintuitive, but our findings show that people, particularly those trying to control their diet, can use visual food content as a self-regulation tool,” researcher Dr. Esther Kang said in a news release. “Engaging with food imagery may help satisfy cravings without actual consumption.

“In today’s digital environment, where food content is highly accessible, this type of visual engagement may offer a simple and non-invasive way to support dietary goals.”

The study

The research, published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, involved three separate experiments with a total of 840 participants between the ages of 19 and 77. The work was conducted by researchers from the University of Bristol and the University at Buffalo School of Management.

In one experiment, participants watched short social media-style videos featuring both high-calorie and low-calorie chocolate desserts. Afterward, participants were presented with a bowl of real chocolates.

Another experiment compared reactions to unhealthy foods like pizza, burgers, and fries against healthier foods such as salads, yogurt, and smoothies.

The results

Researchers found that people who identified as dieters spent about 30% more time viewing the indulgent desserts compared to non-dieters. Then, despite showing greater interest in the dessert videos, the dieting group ended up eating less chocolate than the non-dieters.

In the second trial, dieters gravitated more toward the unhealthy food imagery, spending roughly 50% longer engaging with it than non-dieters.

“We refer to this process as ‘cross-modal satiation,’ researcher Dr. Arun Lakshmanan said in the news release. “People can partially satisfy their desire to eat by consuming food visually rather than physically. This helps explain why engaging with food content on social media does not always translate into increased consumption.”

An appetite management strategy?

The authors emphasized that the findings do not mean food videos can replace eating altogether or serve as a guaranteed weight-loss tool. Instead, they suggest that digital food content may affect people differently than previously assumed and could potentially become part of future appetite-management strategies.

Researchers also noted that food-related media is now deeply embedded in daily life through social media platforms, making these kinds of visual experiences more accessible than ever. According to the study, that accessibility could offer some people a simple and free way to help manage cravings without actual food consumption.

“Weight loss is a huge business,” Dr. Kang said. “Our study results suggest there may be a vast array of free online material which could assist people who are trying to resist their unhealthy cravings and steer clear of such treats.

“While we’re of course not claiming imagery could wholly replace the desire to eat chocolate or other indulgent foods, they could perhaps help people who are watching their calorie intake to reduce or avoid overindulgence."