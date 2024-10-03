Mountjaro, Zepbound removed from FDA's shortage list

The FDA has removed two of Eli Lilly's in-demand weight-loss and diabetes drugs from its shortage list. Diabetes drug Mountjaro has been on the list since 2022 and weight-loss drug Zepbound was added in April.

The shortage has forced consumers to turn to drug compounders, who make equivalent medications by combining drug ingredients. Regulatons allow compounded drugs to be sold when a drug is in short supply.

Lilly started selling vials of the lowest dose of Zepbound through its direct-to-consumer website to combat the rise of compounded versions.

About Mountjaro

Mounjaro is a brand name for the medication tirzepatide. It's a relatively new injectable prescription drug that's making waves in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

How it works

Mounjaro works by mimicking the effects of two natural hormones in your body, GLP-1 and GIP .

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1): Stimulates insulin release, lowers glucagon secretion, and slows gastric emptying.

GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide): Enhances insulin secretion and may also have effects on fat metabolism.

​By activating both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, Mounjaro helps to:

Lower blood sugar levels: It helps your pancreas release more insulin when needed, reduces the amount of sugar your liver makes, and slows down how quickly food is digested.

Promote weight loss: It can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing food intake and leading to weight loss.

Usage

Type 2 diabetes: Mounjaro is approved by the FDA for use in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise, to improve blood sugar control.

Weight loss: While Mounjaro itself isn't FDA-approved for weight loss yet, clinical trials have shown significant weight reduction in people using tirzepatide. It's likely that an FDA approval for weight loss will come in the future, possibly under a different brand name (like "Zepbound").

About Zepbound

Zepbound is the brand name for tirzepatide when it's prescribed for weight loss. You might be familiar with Mounjaro, which is also tirzepatide, but it's specifically marketed for treating type 2 diabetes.

Essentially, Zepbound and Mounjaro are the same medication, just with different branding based on their intended use.

Here's what you need to know about Zepbound:

FDA-approved: Zepbound was approved by the FDA in 2023 for chronic weight management in adults who are:

obese (BMI of 30 kg/m² or greater)

overweight (BMI of 27 kg/m² or greater) with weight-related medical problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, or sleep apnea.

How it works: Zepbound mimics the effects of GLP-1 and GIP (see above). This leads to:

Reduced appetite

Increased feeling of fullness

Potential improvements in blood sugar control (though it's not its primary function)

It's not a magic pill: While Zepbound can be a powerful tool for weight loss, it's most effective when combined with a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

---

Information sources for this story include: FDA, Phelps Health, UC Health.