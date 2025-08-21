New study reveals what’s keeping Americans awake at night

Money troubles top the list — 78% of Americans report losing sleep over financial concerns.

Work, safety, and politics also weigh heavily — with concerns about job security (56%), crime (61%), and politics (56%) disrupting sleep.

Small changes matter — strategies like unplugging before bed, journaling, and gentle self-talk can help tame racing thoughts.

Sleep should be a time to recharge, but for many Americans, bedtime has become the hour when worries get louder.

According to a new survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), stressors like money, work, crime, and politics are among the top reasons people are struggling to rest. Experts warn that these racing thoughts don’t just steal sleep — they also chip away at health and resilience during the day.

“In today’s high-stress world, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and many people carry their worries to bed with them,” Dr. Andrew Spector, sleep medicine physician and AASM spokesperson, said in a news release.

“This is magnified by a lifestyle where even a quick walk to the bathroom might include a check of the latest headlines or social media posts, leaving little time in the day other than bedtime for the mind to process all of these fears. When your stress level is too high when you go to bed, your sleep suffers, and that affects your physical and mental health.”

The survey

The AASM survey, conducted in June 2025, polled 2,005 U.S. adults to understand what keeps them awake at night.

Participants were asked about a range of stressors, including finances, job stability, crime, politics, and even new technologies such as artificial intelligence. The results highlight just how widespread the problem of worry-driven insomnia has become.

The results

The survey results show that financial concerns top the list of what keeps Americans awake at night: 78% of Americans report losing sleep over money. Work is another major culprit — 65% struggle with work-related thoughts at night, and 56% worry about job security.

Safety is also on people’s minds, with 61% saying concerns about crime or violence have disrupted their rest. Politics has grown into a larger factor too: 56% cite it as a sleep disruptor, up from 46% just one year earlier. Even technology plays a role, with 39% losing sleep over AI and related developments.

“Sleep is essential to overall well-being, so it’s important to learn how to compartmentalize your worries to avoid having them interfere with your sleep,” Dr. Spector said. “The good news is that even small, consistent changes to your bedtime routine can lead to meaningful, long-term improvements.”

Tips: How to calm your mind for better rest

While the problems themselves may not vanish overnight, there are ways to quiet your thoughts at bedtime. The AASM suggests:

Unplug an hour before bed by stepping away from news and social media.

Schedule “worry time” during the day so concerns don’t flood your mind at night.

Jot worries down in a notebook to reassure yourself you’ll address them later.

Exercise regularly to manage stress, but avoid intense workouts close to bedtime.

Ease up on sleep pressure—don’t let worrying about sleep become another source of anxiety.

Seek help from a therapist or counselor if worries consistently prevent rest.



“When we sleep better, we feel better — physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Dr, Spector said. “Getting quality sleep is one of the most powerful tools we have to build resilience and face life’s daily challenges.”