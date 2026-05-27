Feds issue public health alert for beef kofta products

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for beef kofta products served at The Kebab Shop restaurant chain because of possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

Health officials say nine people in California have been sickened in the outbreak, including six children; five people were hospitalized and two developed a serious kidney complication.

The Kebab Shop has voluntarily stopped selling the grilled beef kofta at all locations while investigators continue tracing the source of the contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for beef kofta products served at The Kebab Shop restaurant chain after the products were linked to a multi-state investigation into possible E. coli contamination.

According to the FSIS, the alert involves raw ground beef products produced by Olympia Food Industries Inc., doing business as Olympia Foods, in Franklin Park, Illinois, on Jan. 6, 2026. The beef was supplied to The Kebab Shop restaurant locations in California, Texas, and Florida.

Federal officials said the products may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7, commonly known as STEC. The alert was issued because the products are no longer available for sale, making a formal recall impractical.

Nine people in California are infected

The California Department of Public Health said nine California residents have been infected with the outbreak strain. Illnesses were reported between March 27 and April 30. Six of the patients were children, five people required hospitalization, and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that can lead to kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Investigators identified grilled beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop as the likely source of the outbreak after interviewing patients. The restaurant chain voluntarily paused sales of the menu item at all locations on May 18 and is cooperating with public health officials.

Health officials said the current risk to consumers is believed to be low because the product is no longer being served. However, anyone who ate beef kofta from The Kebab Shop and develops symptoms within 10 days is urged to contact a healthcare provider. Symptoms of STEC infection can include severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody.

FSIS advised consumers to discard any leftover beef kofta products if they still have them and reminded the public to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.