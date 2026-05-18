Tick bites are leading to a surge in ER visits, CDC data shows

CDC data shows emergency room visits for tick bites are running higher than usual across much of the United States this year.

Health officials say people should take extra precautions outdoors, especially in grassy, wooded, or brush-filled areas.

Simple habits like using insect repellent, checking for ticks after being outside, and showering soon after coming indoors can help lower the risk of bites.

Emergency room visits connected to tick bites are climbing earlier and faster than expected this year, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency says weekly ER visits for tick bites are currently higher than what’s normally seen during this time of year, especially in parts of the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The CDC tracks these visits through its Tick Bite Data Tracker, which helps health officials monitor seasonal trends and potential disease risks.

Experts say tick bites often increase during warmer months when people spend more time outdoors hiking, gardening, walking pets, or doing yardwork. Ticks can spread illnesses including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and babesiosis, making prevention especially important during peak season.

"Tick season is here and these tiny biters can make you seriously sick,” Alison Hinckley, PhD, epidemiologist and Lyme disease expert with CDC's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, said in a statement.

“The good news is you have options to help prevent tick bites when you spend time outdoors: You can wear EPA-registered insect repellent and permethrin-treated clothing, do tick checks, and remove attached ticks as quickly as possible. These simple steps can go a long way in protecting you and your family from diseases spread by ticks. And if you develop a rash or fever in the days to weeks after a bite, or after being in an area with ticks, seek medical care promptly."

Preventing tick bites

Health officials are encouraging people not to panic, but to stay aware. Even a quick walk through tall grass or leaf-covered areas can expose someone to ticks. The CDC says taking a few preventive steps before and after outdoor activities can make a big difference.

Here are some tips from the CDC:

Avoid areas where ticks are commonly found. This includes wooded, brushy, or grassy spaces with leaf litter. If you’re hiking, staying in the center of trails can help reduce contact with ticks waiting on plants or tall grass.

Use EPA-registered insect repellents. Look for ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or 2-undecanone.

Dress for success. Wear long sleeves, long pants, and clothing treated with permethrin, as this may offer additional protection when spending extended time outdoors.

Check yourself. Check your body, clothing, gear, and pets for ticks as soon as possible after coming inside.

Shower quickly . Showering within two hours of being outdoors may help wash away unattached ticks and make it easier to spot them.

Put clothes in the dryer. Using high heat can kill ticks that may still be attached to fabric.

With tick activity already unusually high this season, health experts say awareness and prevention are the best tools people have to reduce their chances of getting bitten.