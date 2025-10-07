Study finds vitamin D₂ supplements can lower vitamin D₃ levels

Vitamin D supplements come in two main types: D2 and D3, and a new meta-analysis finds that taking D2 often lowers blood levels of D3.

The researchers pooled data from randomized controlled trials and used statistical models to compare D2 supplementation against control conditions.

On average, D2 supplementation was associated with drops in serum 25-hydroxy­vitamin D3 of 9 to 18 nmol/L compared to controls.

Many people take vitamin D supplements — especially in winter months or in regions with limited sun — to support bone health, immune function, and overall well-being.

However, not all vitamin D is created equal. There are two commonly used forms in supplements: vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol), which is often plant-derived, and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), which more closely resembles the form our bodies make when exposed to sunlight.

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Surrey challenges a long-standing assumption: that you can interchangeably take D2 or D3 and expect the same result. The authors report that supplementing with D2 may actually reduce the levels of D3 in your blood — a finding with practical implications for how we choose vitamin D products.

“Vitamin D supplements are important, especially between October and March, when our bodies cannot make vitamin D from sunlight in the U.K.,” researcher Emily Brown, Ph.D. said in a news release.

“However, we discovered that vitamin D2 supplements can actually decrease levels of vitamin D3 in the body, which is a previously unknown effect of taking these supplements. This study suggests that subject to personal considerations, vitamin D3 supplements may be more beneficial for most individuals over vitamin D2.”

The study

The authors searched for well-designed trials that compared D2 supplementation with control conditions and gathered their data. The trials had to report values for serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 (abbreviated 25(OH)D3) either before and after treatment or as changes across the trial.

They used random-effects models (a method in meta-analysis that assumes variation among studies) to calculate weighted mean differences comparing those taking D2 versus those not taking it (control).



The results

The results were consistent and somewhat surprising: D2 supplementation was linked to a drop in D3 levels. Specifically:

In the “end-of-trial” comparisons, the D2 groups had, on average, 17.99 nmol/L lower D3 compared to controls, which was statistically highly significant.

For absolute change (how much each person’s D3 shifted over time), D2 supplementation corresponded to an average drop of 9.25 nmol/L.



In many of the included trials, the D3 levels in participants taking D2 dropped below those in the non-supplemented control groups.

The authors suggest that this effect might stem from an “inverse relationship” between D2 and D3 concentrations: perhaps taking D2 accelerates the breakdown or clearance of D3 in the body.

The team is careful to note that these findings don’t prove harm, and they call for further research to see whether D2 and D3 have fundamentally different effects on total vitamin D metabolism — and whether one type should be preferred.

Tips on Choosing a Vitamin D Supplement

If you take a daily vitamin D supplement, this research might have you rethinking what’s in your bottle. Here are a few simple takeaways to help you make an informed choice: