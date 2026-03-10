Babybel launches new protein- and probiotic-packed snack cheese

Babybel launches Babybel PRO, a new snack cheese combining protein and probiotics in a single serving.

Each mini cheese contains 5 grams of protein, 1 billion live LGG probiotics, and 50 calories.

The product is available now at Target and select retailers, with expansion to Walmart and Kroger beginning in March.

When it comes to food, protein is all the rage now. When it comes to snacks, they’re mostly ultraprocessed and unhealthy.

But what if you could merge the two – make a snack that’s high in both protein and probiotics? Babybel, maker of snack cheese, is betting it can and that consumers will embrace it.

The company has launched Babybel PRO, a new snack cheese with both protein and probiotics, created to meet growing consumer demand for intentional and convenient snacks. Made with 100% real cheese and just four real ingredients, each individually wrapped Babybel PRO delivers 5g of protein and 1 billion live and active LGG probiotics, with just 50 calories.

The product combines protein and probiotics in a single, mini-sized cheese. This taps into the growing consumer demand for functional foods, which offer benefits beyond traditional formats like protein bars, shakes, probiotic beverages, and yogurts (Mintel, 2025).

"As shoppers increasingly seek out snacks that deliver both protein and probiotics, we recognized an opportunity to expand the Babybel portfolio, so consumers don't have to choose between goodness and enjoyment," said Jessica Dillon, senior brand director for Babybel. "To meet consumers' desire for both benefits in one snack, we brought them together in the playful, perfectly portioned format only Babybel can offer."

Reimagining snack cheese

From the company’s standpoint, it’s meeting a growing demand. It’s “a nourishing bite after a daily walk, or a much-needed afternoon snack,” the company said in a press release introducing the product.

Babybel PRO joins Babybel's existing lineup of cheeses and snack cheese alternative offerings, which are now available in nine varieties.

Babybel PRO is available now at Target and select retailers, with rollout to Walmart and Kroger beginning this month and broader nationwide distribution planned throughout 2026.